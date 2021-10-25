“They deserve more than this”: Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong self-criticism after Manchester United’s crushing defeat to Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his frustration at the defeat with a publication on social networks (Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo He showed all his disappointment on social media after Manchester United’s tough 5-0 win this Sunday at the hands of Liverpool. The Portuguese wrote a message through him not only took responsibility for the defeat, but also acknowledged being indebted to the team’s fans, whom he thanked for their support and accompaniment.

“Sometimes the result is not what we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And we are responsible, there is no one else to blame, “wrote CR7 on his Instagram account hours after the match that took place at Old Trafford. And, he added: “Our fans were, once again, fantastic with their constant support. They deserve more than this, much more, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!”.

The message, which was accompanied by a photo of him from behind, captured the attention of thousands and thousands of fans in a few minutes. More than three million people liked the post in the first two hours and The numerous comments were divided between fans who celebrated the Portuguese’s words and those who called for the immediate departure of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In one of the most controversial actions of the party, the Portuguese kicked Curtis Jones to the ground (Reuters)

During the match, CR7 had had a series of reactions that exposed their utter frustration. The first sign of helplessness came in injury time in the first half, when his team was already 3-0 down. At that time, he went to fight a ball with Curtis Jones and ended up hitting a disqualifying kick to the ground to the player of the rival team.

Then, six minutes into the second part, Harry Maguire he stole a ball in midfield and sent a long pass to the position of the Portuguese, who faked before the mark of two defenders and made space to get a great shot at the far post. It was a real goal, but the action was invalidated after the VAR confirmed that the attacker was in an advanced position.

Liverpool achieved a landslide victory that allows him to reach 21 points and place second in the standings, one below the leader, Chelsea, and one above the Manchester City. All three seem to have separated from the rest. For its part, United was seventh, with 14 units and criticism of the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increase.

