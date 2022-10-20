They destroyed 15 “monster” vehicles of the narco in Tamaulipas

There were a total of 15 vehicles with handmade armor (FGR)

Tamaulipas authorities destroyed up to 15 vehicles with handmade armorknown as “monsters”, which were seized from organized crime in the entity, where they wage a territorial war on Northeast Cartel, the Gulf Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the official report, the vehicles were seized between August and September 2022. The total number of seizures was 15 units that were intervened to reinforce their metallic structure, although it was not specified to which drug cartels the seized vehicles belonged.

The demolition of the adapted vehicles was carried out at the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the border city of Reynosa tamaulipasafter they were secured in various actions by elements of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

In this way, the FGR, through the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (FECOR), in its Tamaulipas delegation, complied with the Destination Program for Assets and Objects of Crime, provided for in the National Code of Criminal Procedures, which provides for the destruction of objects that are instruments of crime.

Likewise, it was reported that the destruction work was attended by the Public Ministry of the Federation (MPF), who coordinated the identification event and carried out the proceedings, as well as military authorities, official experts and personnel from the Internal Control Body. (OIC) of the FGR, who verified that the procedure was carried out under the terms of the applicable standard.

Monsters seized from the Gulf Cartel and Northeast Cartel in Tamaulipas (Photo: Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office)

The first “monster” tanks that Mexican authorities became aware of was in 2010, precisely when the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas began to use them as a new tactic to dispute territories.

The narcos came up with the idea of ​​adapting Dodge RAM, Ford-350 and Chevrolet Tahoe trucks in clandestine workshops with total armor designed to withstand armed attacks by rival cartels.

They were also intended to protect drug shipments across the great semi-desert plains of northeastern Mexico. On board them, organized crime runs through rancherías and instills fear in the population. On more than one occasion they have been involved in clashes with the authorities.

“The use of modified trucks as a means of controlling strategic territories remains widespreaddespite the fact that some of the big cartels are entering an era of synthetic drug production”, analyzed the portal specialized in narco Insight Crime.

Located 270 kilometers southwest of Morelia, the municipality of Agulilla was taken over by elements of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in April 2021 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The so-called “monster” are found in areas plagued by violence and disputes between various criminal gangs. An example of this is Tamaulipas, but also Michoacán, since there the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) disputes territories with the United Cartels conglomerate.

The consultant on security issues, Alexei Chevez, explained to Infobae Mexico that these types of trucks are used by drug cartels to make a show of forceas they are big ones and heavy, which makes them difficult to maneuver and difficult to hide in any territory.

It is unknown if they use ballistic steel; however, what can be pointed out is that criminal factions modify the suspension and gear lever, among others. They also add structures similar to Army units to protect the shooter at the top or transport more gunmen with holes in which they deploy rifle barrels.

In both Michoacán and Tamaulipas, the constant change of alliances and the fragmentation of drug cartel cells has caused an increase in violence. Not only have “monster” vehicles been seen in both states, gunmen have also been seen using grenade launchers and drones capable of dropping explosives from above.

KEEP READING:

Persecution in Culiacán ended with the seizure of an impressive arsenal: they had a missile to shoot down aircraft

Hacking Sedena exposed that the Armed Forces are incapable of collaborating with the US Army

Drug sales and criminal records, what would be behind the massacre in the bar “La Texana” in Irapuato