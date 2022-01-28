They destroyed Tata Martino for the performance of Mexico vs. Jamaica

They criticized Tata Martino for the performance of Mexico vs. Jamaica in the Concacaf Octagonal (Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura)

Mexico defeated Jamaica 1-2 in Kingston and consolidated in the third place of the Concacaf Octagon Course to Qatar 2022. the box of Gerardo Martino traced back the meeting hand in hand Henry Martin Y Alexis Vega in the final stretch and confirmed the numerical superiority that the team had throughout the second half.

Despite getting the three points, the criticism did not wait around the Argentine strategist, who was harshly pointed out by the fans due to his approach, alignment and even for the way of celebrating the partial tie.

In addition to reproaching him for the call, especially for the players who are not taken into account as Chicharito Hernández, Miguel Layun The Carlos Salcedo, they reminded him of his failure in 2021 by losing three consecutive times against the United States, so this long-suffering victory against Jamaica did not convince a large sector of the fans.

The Mexican team was better in the process of the meeting and the statistics reflected the superiority. They made 19 shots against the three made by Jamaica, while in possession of the ball, the team Tricolor reached 76%.

The memes did not wait for the game either, since the opinion was directed to the bad performances that the team of Martino in recent months, so while some demanded his departure, others decided to laugh with the moment that is lived.

One of the criticisms that was most present on social networks was regarding his controversial celebration when Henry Martin he scored the equalizer, as he was filled with euphoria with his coaching staff despite playing against 10 players.

This celebration is already a tradition on the bench of the Argentine coach, who meets with his team every time he scores to congratulate himself on the completion of the goal.

Antonio Briseno also figured in the teasing towards the Nanny Martino, then the player of the Chivas from Guadalajara became very popular for celebrating a successful sweep during 2020. That iconic celebration was compared to the strategist’s reaction tonight in Kingston.

One of the most popular accounts in the Mexican fans, dedicated to making jokes about what happens in Aztec soccer, argued that Martino he should present his resignation out of dignity, since Mexico’s exhibition continues without improving on the field of play despite the victory.

The Guadalupe’s rose, the popular Mexican television program, was also brought on stage to compare the “miracle” enjoyed by the Tata after coming back over the hour in Jamaican territory, because the goals of Henry Martin Y Alexis Vega They arrived in a span of just 4 minutes in the final stretch of the match.

Sarcasm was also present, again due to the reaction of Martino after achieving the victory, because although he had not made any statement, his triumphant countenance provoked indignation in some fans, who implied that there was not much to celebrate.

A short video of Jose Mourinho was published in reference to the attitude of the Tata for having won against an inferior rival, with 10 players for 45 minutes and that was resolved until the 84th minute of the match.

Finally Mexico won 1-2 victory over Jamaica and approached the selection Qatar World Cup 2022, however, there is a large sector of the fans that is not satisfied with the team’s play, so the main one pointed out was again Gerardo Martino.

