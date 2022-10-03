They discover an exploit on the PS5 that allows you to download and install unofficial software: these are the requirements

PlayStation 5 has been in stores for a long time, and since its launch in 2020, it has caught the eyes of the most curious to get down to work and be able to modify it to run all kinds of software. Although there have already been the odd feat worth mentioning, it has not been until recently when we have seen the greatest achievement to date in this world. And it is that have managed to download and install unofficial software on a PlayStation 5.

Lance McDonald, a modder known for bringing us that Bloodborne patch so that it could run at 60 frames per second on a PlayStation 4, has recently shown on his Twitter account how he has compromised a PlayStation 5 system in order to install software. Specifically, in this case I installed the PT demowhich has been out of the PS Store for a long time.

Can download and install software, but not run

In addition to this feat, he has also shown in the video itself how to access the playstation 5 debug menusomething that had not yet been achieved. This method allowed him to install the PT demo on his PS5, although in the video he has not been seen running it on the console.

It’s… beautiful. The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022

McDonald is not the creator of this new exploit, which has been in development for months. Apparently, it is not yet possible to run the software that is installed via this method. And it is that everything indicates that this process is still in a very early stage of development and limited, since only works on PS5 consoles with firmware 4.03 (released October 2021).

According to the creator of the exploit himself, it is possible to run it on versions prior to 4.03but at the moment it cannot be used in newer versions. In fact, even if the user has version 4.03, it is not guaranteed that the method will work on the console, since it warns that it works about 30% of the time, requiring several attempts until it is finally successful.

If a user takes advantage of the exploit to want to run games unofficially, there is bad news. And in the current state, not much can be done. While it is possible to enable access to read and write data, still not possible to run software. It is for this very reason that McDonald does not show how he plays PT on his console, as it is not yet possible.

The fact that it is still so limited is something that makes it very impractical for the user, but it can be useful for the most curious who want to make an effort to make this progress. Over time we will see if there is finally progress.