They discover an unexpected source of brain rejuvenation: fecal transplantation

From a study in mice, the possibility of applying fecal transplantation to slow cognitive deterioration opens / SYNLAB / MICROBA



Some people practice solidarity by donating blood to save lives. Bone marrow, kidney, skin or liver can also be donated while alive. Recently, stool transplants have been added to help people with intestinal diseases who have not gotten good responses with other treatments. Research in mice that took place in Ireland now opened up another possibility: Could fecal transplantation from young people rejuvenate the brain of the elderly ?

Although it is only a study carried out on animals in the laboratory, the results – which were published in the journal Nature Aging– show that l Older mice had some brain changes that brought them closer to younger ones. They are also evidence of the interactions that occur between what happens in the digestive system and in the brain.

Today the scientific community knows more about what was popularly known as the “intestinal flora”. But they don’t even talk about “flora” anymore. Because thanks to genomic sequencing, Researchers have discovered that the communities of microorganisms inside each person’s body, which are known as the human microbiome, influence much more than they had imagined. They are an integral part of the gut-brain axis: they modulate the physiology of the brain during all stages of life in health and disease.

This population of microorganisms plays a key role in maintaining health. When disturbed, it can cause serious problems. For instance, in some people, diversity in the gut microbiota is lost and there is a greater risk of developing infection by Clostridioides difficile. Some patients do not respond well to drug treatment or have recurrent infections. In them, fecal matter transplantation began with the donation of healthy people who give their consent to help patients. It is made in different countries of the world, including Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

In that context, scientists from the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience at Cork University College and other scientific institutions in Ireland wanted to study what impact transplantation of fecal material could have on the brain. They found that transplanting part of the microbiome from young mice to old mice can partially turn back the aging brain clock.

Fecal transplantation already indicates in some people with Clostridioides difficile infection. They are patients who do not respond well to antibiotic treatment or have recurrent infections / iStock

The scientists took fecal samples from mice aged 3 to 4 months. That is, they were young adult animals, and they were transplanted into 20-month-old animals. They did this by feeding the old mice a fecal slurry via gavage twice a week for 8 weeks. As controls, other old mice received transplants from other old mice, and there were young mice that received transplants from other young ones.

As a consequence, it was observed that the gut microbiomes of the old mice that received microbes from the young ones began to look more like those of the younger ones. Changes also occurred in the brain. The hippocampus of the old mice, which is a region of the brain associated with learning and memory, became more physically and chemically similar to that of the young mice.

Old mice that received fecal material from young mice they also learned to solve mazes more quickly and remembered the maze layout better on later attempts. Neither of these changes was seen in the old mice that were given old mouse feces. Although the scientists acknowledged that after transplantation, the oldest did not become more sociable, a point they had thought because there are previous studies that associate the state of the microbiome with more social interaction.

Following the results, Dr John Cryan, Ireland’s research leader, noted: “It’s almost as if … we can hit the rewind button in the aging process.” While acknowledging that it was just an animal experiment, he maintained that it offers hope. “The good thing about your microbiome – unlike your genome – is that you can change it,” he said.

How far is it the humanity of rejuvenating the brain with fecal transplants? Three researchers in gastroenterology and neurosciences answered Infobae, and they agreed that although the experiment seems very futuristic, it could become a viable option at some point.

Through the Human Microbiome Project of the National Institutes of Health in the USA, more perspective was provided on the diversity of microorganisms that inhabit humans. Today there are studies on its impact on other parts of the body / Jonathan Bailey, NHGRI

Carlos Waldbaum, from the Gastroenterology Division of the Hospital de Clínicas José de San Martín of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), has performed 60 fecal transplants in patients in Argentina since 2017 under different research protocols. Replied to Infobae: “There is evidence that supports the relationship between the microbiota and the central nervous system. But its role in the pathogenesis of some of the most prevalent neurological diseases remains to be established. For now, the only validated indication that has been incorporated into clinical practice for fecal microbiota transplantation is infection by Clostridioides difficile, and even the health agencies have not finished defining the character of this treatment ”. In November of last year, Dr. Waldbaum published with his team a paper on his experience in fecal transplants in the magazine Medicine .

During the last ten years, “evidence has increased through different lines of research in the world on the interaction between the intestinal microbiota and its impact on the immune, nervous and metabolic system of the human being. Everything has motivated many scientists to explore the role of fecal transplantation beyond gastroenterology, but there is still a way to go, “said Waldbaum.

Meanwhile, Agustín Ibáñez, director of the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience of the San Andrés University in Argentina, and of the Latin American Institute of Brain Health (BrainLat), based at the Adolfo Ibáñez University, in Chile, commented to Infobae: “The study by the Irish researchers is terrific. They propose that fecal transplantation has an impact on the brain’s hippocampus, with changes in cognitive behavior ”. Although the researcher also considered that the rewinding of the brain would not be total.

The gut microbiota is known to have an impact on cognitive performance and brain health, noted neuroscientist Agustín Ibañez / Getty Images

“Today we know that the microbiota has its impact on cognitive performance and brain health. But it is a very complex process and there is great heterogeneity in people’s microbiota. I believe that more research is needed for fecal transplantation to be a more standardized and efficient treatment in general, ”said Ibañez.

“Cognitive and immunological decline is associated with the alteration of the intestinal microbiota in aging. For this reason, fecal transplantation could become an option in the future. I think the study in Ireland is very well done. But its efficacy and safety must be demonstrated with clinical trials to indicate it in human beings, “said Pablo Bagnati, from the Cognitive Neurology Service of Fleni in Argentina. “Today there is a lot of research that points to the well-being of people as time goes by. It is known that people can be protagonists of their own aging. Before, we did not know that 40% of dementias can be prevented ”, highlighted Bagnati.

Today, 5% of older adults have “successful aging,” Bagnati explained. “They are older people who have similar psychophysical performance to people under 50 years of age. They have inherited long-lived genes and do not have the prevalent diseases of typical aging, ”he said. “But the vast majority of older people have the so-called typical aging, with one or more prevalent diseases, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, osteoarthritis or glaucoma, among others,” he added.

There are factors such as physical activity and continuous learning that influence whether people can sustain healthy aging, according to Dr. Pablo Bagnati de Fleni / SALUD SANITAS



All older people can adopt living a “healthy aging”, stressed Dr. Bagnati, and recalled that the Commission promoted by the magazine The Lancet dedicated to dementia specified the factors that must be taken into account: good control of hypertension, cholesterol, blood glucose, overweight and obesity, and avoid tobacco use. In addition, more learning activities should be done, adopting an integrated social activity, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyle, managing depression and other mental health disorders, and preventing head trauma.

Exposure to environmental pollutants can also interfere with a healthy aging process, Dr. Bagnati noted. If the different factors that influence aging are taken into account, today working to control them involves both individual and community effort. It requires public health policies, which include measures such as the reduction of polluting emissions. Human life still has a limit in the number of years, but the last ones do not have to be lived without well-being.

KEEP READING:

From the corridors of the UBA to developing a design therapy for intestinal diseases by genetic editing

Scientists from Argentina discover key circuits of the immune system in the intestine

Dementias in older people in Latin America will quadruple by 2050

Getting ahead of diabetes: why they now recommend getting a checkup starting at age 35