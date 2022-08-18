They discover how cells become “zombies” and accelerate aging

Sunlight, alcohol, smoking, poor diet and other factors generate reactive oxygen molecules that damage DNA (Getty)

A recent study discovered the mechanism through which the senescent cells. They are those that have lost their ability to divide, and increase their proportion in the human body over the years. They are important contributors to the onset of age-related diseases such as cancer, dementia, and cardiovascular disease.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center demonstrated that oxidative stress is one of the main causes of cellular senescence and contributes to the etiology of numerous human diseases.

In a study recently published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biologythe researchers found that oxidative damage to telomeres — the protective tips of chromosomes that behave like plastic caps at the end of a shoelace — can cause cellular senescence.

“Oxidative damage to telomeric DNA has been proposed to cause premature senescence by accelerating telomere shortening” , assured the authors in the publication of their conclusions. And his discoveries could be translated into new treatments that promote healthy aging or fight diseases such as cancer.

The researchers found that oxidative damage to telomeric DNA causes premature senescence by accelerating telomere shortening.

Patricia Opresko, Ph.D. is a professor of environmental and occupational health and of pharmacology and chemical biology at the University of Pittsburgh and argued that “Zombie cells (as senescent cells came to be called because of their inability to divide) are still alive, but they can’t divide, so they don’t help replenish tissues.”

According to the main author of the work, “Zombie cells actively secrete chemicals that promote inflammation and damage neighboring cells.” Their study thus aimed to answer two big questions: How do senescent cells accumulate with age and how do telomeres contribute to this?

When a healthy human cell divides to create two identical cells, some DNA is removed from the tip of each chromosome, causing the telomeres to shorten with each division. However, it is unknown if a cell can divide so frequently during a person’s lifetime that its telomeres completely degrade, resulting in a zombie-like condition. For decades, scientists have known that telomere shortening causes senescence in cells grown in the lab, but they could only surmise that DNA damage in telomeres could turn cells into zombies.

This hypothesis could not be previously tested as the techniques used to damage DNA were non-specific, creating lesions throughout the chromosome.

With age, cells lose their ability to divide and contribute to degenerative diseases (Getty)

Now, to prove it, the researchers used a precision chemoptogenetic tool to produce the common 8-oxo-guanine lesion. (one of the most common DNA lesions resulting in guanine, one of the four DNA nitrogenous bases most sensitive to oxidation) exclusively at telomeres in human fibroblasts and epithelial cells.

“Our new tool is like a molecular sniper,” explained first author Ryan Barnes, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Opresko lab. It creates oxidative damage exclusively in the telomeres.”

Using human cells grown in a dish, the researchers found that damage to telomeres drove the cells into a “zombie” state after just four days. much faster than the weeks or months of repeated cell divisions needed to induce senescence by shortening telomeres in the laboratory.

Cells have repair pathways to repair DNA damage, but telomeres are “exquisitely sensitive” to oxidative damage (Getty)

“We found a new mechanism to induce senescent cells that is completely dependent on telomeres” explained Opresko, who also co-directs the Genome Stability Program at UPMC Hillman. And he added that “these findings also solve the puzzle of why dysfunctional telomeres are not always shorter than functional ones.”

Sunlight, alcohol, smoking, poor diet and other factors generate reactive oxygen molecules that damage DNA.

And while cells have repair pathways to repair DNA damage, according to Opresko, telomeres are “exquisitely sensitive” to oxidative damage. The researchers found that telomere damage disrupted DNA replication and induced stress signaling pathways that led to senescence.

“Now that we understand this mechanism, we can start testing interventions to prevent senescence,” said Barnes, for whom, “for example, there may be ways to target antioxidants to telomeres to protect them from oxidative damage.”

KEEP READING

Stress accelerates the aging of the immune system

“The pandemic is aging us”, according to a German scientist

Alcohol consumption accelerates aging, according to a study in genetics from the University of Oxford