They discover the molecule that allows the coronavirus to enter cells

The portal of entry of the coronavirus in the cells are the molecules “glycans” (Amaro Lab, UC San Diego)

From the early days of the pandemic COVID-19, scientists have sought to unravel the secrets of the mechanisms that allow the coronavirus to enter and infect healthy human cells. A team of researchers from universities in the United States discovered the mechanism by which Molecules that form a sugary residue around the edges of the spike protein of the coronavirus act as gateways to infection.

The protein “Spike” or “spicule” (“Spike” in English) of the coronavirus has already entered the popular vocabulary after more than a year and a half of pandemic. Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, Rommie Amaro, the computational biophysical chemistry researcher at the University of California, San Diego, was instrumental in providing a detailed visualization of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. that effectively binds to receptors on human cells.

Now, Amaro and his research colleagues at the University of California, San Diego, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Texas at Austin, Columbia University, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the United States have revealed how glycans, which They are the molecules located around the edges of the Spike protein – they act as gateways to infection.

“We have revealed an important secret of the Spiga protein in its way of infecting cells,” said scientist Rommie Amaro (NIH / Via Reuters / File)

The research was published on August 19 in the journal Nature Chemistry. Dr. Amaro is a co-author of the work with Lillian Chong from the University of Pittsburgh. The first author is a graduate student at the University of California, San Diego, Terra Sztain. Postdoctoral fellow Surl-Hee Ahn also participated.

“Essentially, we’ve figured out how the Spike actually opens up and becomes infected,” Amaro said. “We have revealed an important secret of the spike protein as it infects cells. Without this gate, the virus is basically incapable of infection. “

The researcher maintained that the discovery of the door by the investigation team opens possible avenues of new therapies to counteract coronavirus infection. If the gates of the glycan molecules could be pharmacologically locked in the closed position, it would effectively prevent the virus from opening to enter and become infected.

Spiga protein’s glycan coating helps to trick the human immune system as it appears as nothing more than a sugary residue. Previous technologies that imaged these structures showed glycans in static open or closed positions, which initially did not arouse much interest among scientists.

Supercomputer simulations made it possible to find the molecules that allow the coronavirus to enter cells (NIAID / National Institutes of Health via AP)

But Supercomputing simulations allowed American researchers to develop dynamic movies that revealed glycan gates activating from one position to another. In this way, an unprecedented piece of the history of the infection was contributed.

“We could really see the opening and closing,” Amaro said. “That is one of the most exciting things these simulations offer: the ability to see very detailed movies. When you see them, you realize that you are seeing something that we would have otherwise ignored. If you look only at the closed structure, and then you look at the open structure, it doesn’t look like anything special. Just because we captured the film of the whole process you really see how it works, ”he added.

“Standard techniques would have taken years to simulate this opening process, but with my lab’s advanced simulation tools, the ‘weighted set,’ we were able to capture the process in just 45 days,” said Dr. Chong.

The high-intensity computational simulations were run first at Comet at the San Diego Supercomputing Center at UC San Diego and then at Longhorn at the Texas Advanced Computing Center at UT Austin. This computing power provided researchers atomic level views of the Spiga protein receptor-binding domain, or RBD, from more than 300 perspectives.

In the world, more than 4.3 million people have died from COVID-19, according to WHO (REUTERS / Ammar Awad / File)

Investigations revealed that the glycan “N343” is the axis that causes the RBD receptor of the Spiga protein to pass from the “down” to the “up” position to allow access to the host cell’s ACE2 receptor. The researchers describe the activation of glycan N343 as a mechanism similar to a “molecular lever.”

In addition, Jason McLellan, associate professor of molecular biosciences at UT Austin, and his team created variants of the Spike protein and tested to see how the lack of the glycan gate affected the opening ability of the RBD receptor. “We show that without this gate, the Spiga protein RBD receptor cannot adopt the conformation it needs to infect cells,” McLellan clarified.

In the work published in Nature Chemistry, the authors study through simulations the process by which the Spike protein exposes the portion of its structure that interacts with the receptor present in the host cells, commented to Infobae Karina Mariño, Researcher at the Institute of Biology and Experimental Medicine of Conicet. “The authors find that a glycan, called N343, is key to activating this process, and therefore essential for interaction with the receptor and entry of the virus. The results presented help us to better understand the process of entering the coronavirus cell, and in particular, the importance of the glycosylation of the Spiga protein. This knowledge, although still in the area of ​​basic research, is key to continue looking for ways to prevent viral invasion ”.

Consulted by Infobae, Mariano Pérez Filgueira, Virology researcher at Conicet, and member of the Argentine Society of Virology, commented on the finding in the United States. “Research published in Nature Chemistry it provided a potential target for a potential therapy: it could interfere in some way with the process of entry of the coronavirus into human cells ”.

For the Argentine researcher, the discovery could be applied to the development of antiviral drug treatments. “Antivirals can act at different stages of the entry, replication and exit mechanism of the virus. With the new knowledge, one could point to the development of an antiviral that interferes in the passage of the Spiga protein contact with the cellular receptor ”, stated Pérez Filgueira.

Anthony Fauci pointed to the need for more antivirals to be developed to signal people as soon as they start with COVID-19 symptoms (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

Last June, the United States government had announced the investment of 3.2 billion dollars in the development of antiviral pills against the COVID-19 disease. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the main promoters of the program, said in June that he hoped that coronavirus patients would be able to fetch their antiviral pills from a pharmacy as soon as they know they are PCR-positive or when they begin to develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel very well, my sense of smell and taste go away, my throat hurts. I call my doctor and tell him: ‘I have COVID and I need a prescription,’ ”explained Dr. Fauci about how the use of antivirals effective in the future against COVID-19 could be.

KEEP READING:

AstraZeneca Antibody Treatment Reduced Risk of Severe COVID-19 by 77%

UK Authorizes Regeneron Antibody Cocktail for Severe COVID-19 Cases

Find out why some COVID-19 patients develop life-threatening blood clots