They discovered a luxury mansion from 1,200 years ago in the Negev desert

It is the first building of this type found in the Negev desert, which occupies more than a third of the country, according to the agency (AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday revealed the remains of a 1,200 year old mansion ancient in the desert Néguevnot far from where a mosque from the same period was recently found.

The discovery in the Bedouin city of Comfortable dates from the early Islamic period in the century VIII of IXsaid the authority.

The vaults appear to be carefully constructed and sturdy enough to allow people to move between them underground (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

The vaults “underground, unique and impressive, which prove the (economic) means that the owners had” (AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov)

Described as a “luxurious country house” by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), this building had a vestibule with Marble floor and walls decorated with frescoes.

The luxury house is built around a courtyard and has four wings with several rooms for its residents. One lavish section features a marble hallway with stone floors and elaborate wall decorations. The archaeologists also found fragments of decorated glass plates.

Archaeologists work on the rural farm (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

An overview of the dimension of discovery (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

under the courtyard, archaeologists were surprised to discover underground vaults made of stone, which they believe were used to store items at cooler temperatures away from the scorching desert sun. The vaults appear to be carefully constructed and sturdy enough to allow people to move between them underground. An opening from the vaulted rooms also leads to a cistern where residents can access fresh drinking water.

The “subterranean, unique and impressive vaults that prove the (economic) means that the owners had”he added.

An artifact found on the farm (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Another of the objects discovered by archaeologists in the middle of the excavations (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

It is the first building of this type found in the desert of Néguevwhich occupies more than a third of the country, according to the agency.

”A wealthy landowner may have lived on the estate overlooking the farms in the northern Negev”according to archaeologists Oren Shmueli, Elena Kogan-Zehavi and Noe D. Michael, who believe the ruins date to the 8th or 9th centuries, the beginning of the Islamic era.

Image of a vessel. Archaeologists also found fragments of decorated glass plates (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

The new attraction is expected to open to the public shortly (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

“The estate was discovered in an area situated between two ancient mosques, perhaps among the oldest ever discovered. The Israel Antiquities Authority and the Bedouin Settlement and Development Authority they are jointly planning to preserve and expose the finds to the general public”, added Eli Eskosido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

In June, the agency announced that it had exhumed in the same sector the remains of one of the oldest rural mosques in the worlddating from the same period as the mansion, testifying to the expansion of Islam in that region.

