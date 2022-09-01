They discovered an extrasolar world that could be covered with water

Scientists announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet likely to contain abundant water (photo: Benoit Gougeon, University of Montreal)

An international team of researchers led by Charles Cadieux, Ph.D. student of the University of Montreal, Canadaand a member of the Institute for Exoplanet Research (iREx), has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the constellation Draco about 100 light years from Earth.

The exoplanet is slightly larger in size and mass than Earth and is located at a distance from its star where its temperature would be neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist on its surface. Astronomers think it could be an “ocean planet,” a planet completely covered in a thick layer of water, similar to some of the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.

In an article published in The Astronomical JournalCadieux and his team described observations that shed light on the nature and characteristics of this unique exoplanet.

Water may be much more abundant on some exoplanets (REUTERS)

“I am extremely proud of this discovery because it shows the high caliber of our researchers and instrumentation.”, said René Doyon, professor at the University of Montreal and director of iREx and the Observatoire du Mont-Mégantic (WMO). “Thanks to the OMM, a special instrument designed in our laboratories called SPIRou, and an innovative analytical method developed by our research team, we were able to detect this one-of-a-kind exoplanet.”

It was NASA’s TESS space telescope, which scans the entire sky for planetary systems close to our own, that put researchers on the trail of this exoplanet. Based on the TESS signal, which showed a slight decrease in brightness every 11 days, astronomers predicted a planet 70% larger than Earth.

Charles Cadieux belongs to a group of astronomers making ground-based follow-up observations of candidates identified by TESS to confirm their planet type and characteristics. It uses PESTO, a camera installed on the WMO telescope which was developed by Professor David Lafrenière of the University of Montreal and his Ph.D. François-René Lachapelle student. “WMO played a crucial role in the confirmation of the nature of this signal and the estimation of the radius of the planetCadieux explained. “This was not a routine check. We had to make sure that the signal detected by TESS was actually caused by an exoplanet orbiting TOI-1452, the larger of the two stars in that binary system.”

Exoplanet TOI-1452 b is probably rocky like Earth, but its radius, mass and density suggest a world very different from our own (REUTERS/NASA Ames/JPL-Caltech/Handout)

Host star TOI-1452 is much smaller than our Sun and is one of two stars of similar size in the binary system . The two stars orbit each other and are separated by such a small distance (97 astronomical units, or about two and a half times the distance between the Sun and Pluto) that the telescope TESS sees them as a single point of light. But PESTO’s resolution is high enough to distinguish the two objects, and the images showed that the exoplanet orbits TOI-1452, which was confirmed through subsequent observations by a Japanese team.

To determine the planet’s mass, the researchers then observed the system with SPIRou, an instrument installed on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii. Largely designed in Canada, SPIRou is ideal for study low-mass stars like TOI-1452 because it operates in the infrared spectrum, where these stars are brightest. Even then, it took more than 50 hours of observation to estimate the planet’s mass, which is thought to be almost five times that of Earth.

Researchers Étienne Artigau and Neil Cook, also from iREx at the Université de Montréal, played a key role in analyzing the data. They developed a powerful analytical method capable of detecting the planet in the data collected with SPIRou. “The LBL Method [for line-by-line] allows us to clean the SPIRou data of many parasitic signals and reveal the faint signature of planets like the one discovered by our team”, explained Artigau.

The team also includes Quebec researchers Farbod Jahandar and Thomas Vandal, two Ph.D. students at the University of Montreal. Jahandar analyzed the composition of the host star, which is useful for constraining the internal structure of the planet, while Vandal was involved in analyzing the data collected with SPIRou.

Host star TOI-1452 is much smaller than our Sun

a watery world

The exoplanet TOI-1452 b is probably rocky like Earth, but its radius, mass, and density suggest a world very different from our own. . Earth is essentially a very dry planet; Although we sometimes call it the Blue Planet because about 70% of its surface is covered by oceans, water actually makes up only a tiny fraction of its mass, less than 1%.

Water may be much more abundant on some exoplanets. In recent years, astronomers have identified and determined the radius and mass of many exoplanets between the size of Earth and Neptune. (about 3.8 times larger than Earth). Some of these planets have a density that can only be explained if a large fraction of their mass is made up of materials lighter than those that make up the internal structure of the Earth, such as water. These hypothetical worlds have been called “ocean planets.”

“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we have found to date.Cadieux said. “Its radius and mass suggest a much lower density than would be expected for a planet that is basically made of metal and rock, like Earth.” Mykhaylo Plotnykov and Diana Valencia of the University of Toronto are specialists in interior modeling of exoplanets. His analysis of TOI-1452 b shows that water can represent up to 30% of its mass, a proportion similar to that of some natural satellites of our Solar System, such as the moons of Jupiter, Ganymede and Callisto, and the moons of Saturn. , Titan and Enceladus.

KEEP READING:

A new image from the James Webb telescope amazes astronomers

How to travel in time thanks to the impressive images of the James Webb telescope

The explanation of the new photos of the universe that NASA revealed with the powerful James Webb telescope

The keys to understanding the image of the James Webb telescope in which the first days of the universe are glimpsed