They dismissed the lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged rape

Cristiano Ronaldo with Kathryn Mayorga, the night they met in the United States

A district judge from Las Vegasin the state of Nevadadismissed the civil suit for violation against the Cristiano Ronaldo. Judge Jennifer Dorsey closed the case presented by the former American model Kathryn Mayorgawho claimed to have been sexually abused by the Manchester United star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid player, 37, has always denied the accusations and has maintained that the relationship with the woman was completely consensual. The American Justice had already decided in 2019 not to prosecute the footballer in criminal courts due to lack of evidence.

In the civil case, a judge had recommended last October to file Mayorga’s complaint, who is now 37 years old, considering that it was based in part on documents that had been leaked to the press by “Football Leaks” that should not have been in his power. Those documents contained communications between the striker and his lawyers, protected by law in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been denounced for rape (Reuters)

In this way, the Nevada federal court followed the judge’s recommendations for the same reasons, although it declared that it recognized the “seriousness” of its decision for the plaintiff. In a 42-page ruling, Judge Dorsey accused the woman’s lawyers of “abuse and blatant circumvention of the proper litigation process” and considered as a result that the plaintiff “loses her opportunity to continue with this case.”

In June 2009, the complainant called the Las Vegas Police to report a rape, but refused to identify her assailant. Shortly after, a “private mediation” was organized with the representatives of Ronaldowhich led to a financial transaction in 2010 of $375,000 in exchange for absolute confidentiality about the alleged facts or the agreement, as well as the abandonment of all proceedings.

In 2018, Mayorga began proceedings to annul his initial agreement, arguing that it was signed under duress, but without giving any legal arguments. The model’s new claims were categorically denied by Ronaldo when he presented his defense before a Las Vegas court where the complainant requested a new compensation of 77 million dollars in damages and costs.

