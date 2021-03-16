They disqualified a tennis player from the Acapulco ATP after threatening the judge with death: “I was very nervous”

Damir Dzumhur insulted the linesman and left the court

Sometimes the head of tennis players is full of nervousness during a match and they tend to vent their anger by hitting the racket or yelling insults into the air. But in this case, during the ATP in Acapulco, Damir Dzumhur he took all the lights when he had an altercation with the chair umpire who was mediating his match against Botic van de Zandschulp for the second round of qualifying to the main draw.

Everything was running normally in Mexico until the first exchange of words about the closing of the first set occurred. Things were tense between the protagonists and the next game would break the peace on the auxiliary court of the tournament that awards 500 points to the champion. The Bosnian approached the chair and shouted the only threat recorded by the ambient microphone: “I’m going to kill you!”

Second later the tennis player greeted the rival, took his things and left the court. Hours later he decided to write a statement on social networks to try to clarify a bit the strange fight. “It is important to emphasize that I was not disqualified. I chose to leave the track voluntarily, ”he began.

The 28-year-old Bosnian became 23rd in the world in mid-2018 (Photo: USA Today)

And he related the experience in the first person: “I just couldn’t bear to be treated this badly by someone, like I could do whatever he wanted. The chair umpire directly influenced the match with his decisions. With 5-5 on the scoreboard and 40 equal, the ball had come out clearly, but he was wrong and I lost that game.

With more calm than he had on the track, Dzumhur recounted in detail his talk with the organizers. “It is true that I even told the supervisor that I felt the need to hit the chair umpire for what he had done to me. He told me that that would not be a good idea, since that could harm me a lot and I told him that I did not care because I was very nervous, but I ended up calming down and I left the track, “he added about the conflict that went viral in social networks.

Beyond his version, the Bosnian appears as disqualified on the official party card and not as a voluntary withdrawal. But the important thing is that he noticed his aggressive reaction and apologized to all those involved. “I am very sorry that I was not able to control my emotions, because I let someone affect me a lot and make me angry like that. I also feel sorry for my family, for not showing that I am stronger than everything that has happened, but I have been treated unfairly and the damage to me has already been produced, “he said.

