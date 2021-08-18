They do not know if Messi is going to play, but they sold out and the resale price skyrocketed

Messi still hasn’t completed a week of training with PSG

The poster of the sale of tickets in red is clear: “Exhausted”. There are still two days until the mourning that he Brest will have in his stadium against him Paris Saint Germain but the fans packed the virtual lockers and bought all the tickets available from Estadio Francis-Le Blé that will host this duel of the third date of Ligue 1. The reason is only one: the possible debut of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is just facing his sixth day of training wearing PSG clothing after spending a full month on vacation after winning the Copa América with the Argentine team. His citation for the clash against the team that fought for permanence until the last date of the last tournament It is unlikely, but the close to 15,000 available seats are already reserved in case Mauricio Pochettino finally decides to throw it on the court even for a few minutes.

The French newspaper Le Figaro announced that the match will be played in a “Crowded stadium” because the tickets already sold out 48 hours from the initial whistle and resale prices “skyrocket”: tickets are quoting between 80 and 150 euros. The club’s own website posted a poster for the match announcing that the tickets for the match against PSG are sold out, but seats are available for subsequent Brest matches at prices ranging between 35 and 80 euros for the best positions.

“Everyone wants to see Messi”, Xavier Lavanant, president of the Hermine 29 fan group, told the local media. Among those statements, Le Figaro stresses that “those who are looking at all costs to get tickets for the match are not Brest fans, and mainly come to see PSG.”

Brest announced that the tickets are sold out

However, if the Argentine DT respects the preparation method that he applied to Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes Y Neymar –The three footballers who joined later for being in the Copa América–, Messi has little chance of appearing in this duel and just his debut could have a better horizon for Sunday, August 29 (from 15.45) against the visitor Reims for the 4th day of the French tournament (tickets are sold via the website at prices ranging from 35 to 100 euros).

This Friday, starting at 16 in Argentina, PSG will open the 3rd date after having triumphed against Troyes and Strasbourg. The panorama is more viable to see the Ney comebacks, Video and Walls before Messi’s debut, but that letter will be kept by Pochettino until the end and there is secrecy around the possibility that he will travel with the squad to the Bretagne region, where the Brest venue is located, more than five hours from Paris .

The coach, in the first press conference after the signing of the 34-year-old footballer from Rosario, clarified that there is still no clear date for his debut: “We are going to see. We know that Leo is a special player because of everything he represents, what he is as a personality, as a character, as a player. We are a coaching staff that listen a lot to the player, that the players understand that we work for them, we want the best for them. The best thing is their well-being to be able to perform in the best possible way on the field. In that communication we will see the sensations that he has. It is true that it comes a month from the last time he competed, so we have to listen to him a lot. In our experience, our decisions will be based on the feeling we have in the next training sessions.”.

The truth is that surely the Argentine premiere will be before that of Sergio Ramos, who carries an injury and could just be available after the international window that will take place during the first week of September. Based on this information, the expectation to see the entire Dream Team for the first time is centered on what happens in the end week of September 12 when PSG host Clermont for matchday 5 of Ligue 1.

Messi was presented at the Parc des Princes last weekend (Photo: EFE)

