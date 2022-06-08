“They don’t have to pay me”: president of Grupo Pachuca denied the sale of Pocho Guzmán to Chivas

Pachuca is the new leader of Mexican soccer with a double by Pocho Guzmán (Photo: Twitter/Tuzos)

After the conclusion of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, the teams direct all kinds of efforts to reinforce their squads for the next semester. One of the rumors that gained strength in recent weeks was the possible sale that the Pachuca Group would do at Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club for Victor Guzman. However, the president of the organization, Jesús Martínez, denied any possibility with a controversial response.

Through his verified Twitter account, the panelist from Fox Sports, Andre Marinbroadcast an audio of the president of Pachuca Group where he stated that the team owned by Amaury Vergara does not have the sufficient resources to pay for the signing of the player most valuable of the squad directed by Guillermo Almada. However, minutes later he deleted the content.

“Guzmán does not leave Pachuca. There it seems that Chivas transmits it Fox, bastard. f*ck it. He doesn’t have Chivas to pay me Guzmán. Guzman stays in Pachuca.se listen speak to the manager in the short 12-second audio.

Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, denied the sale of Pocho Guzmán (Photo: Twitter/ @famasalon)

With the statements, the president of Pachuca Group denied any possibility for Ricardo Pelaez Linares, sports president of Chivas, could make another relevant movement for the club by incorporating another reinforcement of the hierarchy. even hours before the midfielder himself known by the nickname of little He was in charge of denying the versions.

It was through a live broadcast made through his verified Instagram account that the little Guzman He denied any possibility of playing with the rojiblanco team. He even assured that he has not established any contact with the director Ricardo Peláez or any other character linked to the club that trained him in his quarry.

“I have nothing to do with it. No one has ever contacted me. They tell me not to play with their feelings in this way, but I had nothing to do with it. I have a contract, I just got back from the first training session and I have nothing to do with it (…) Well, see you on Saturday in Austin, first of all God, as I repeat, I have nothing to do with it. At the end of the day, I am almost the last one who comes to find out about things”assured in the video.

Ricardo Peláez has already finalized the arrival of Alan Mozo and Rubén González to the Flock (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

According to the portal Transfermarktthe 27-year-old midfielder is who It has the highest value of the entire campus with EUR 7.5 million. Next on the tab is Éirck Sánchezwith EUR 7 million, followed by Luis Chavez with EUR 5 million. In that sense, as he stated, by having a current contract, the Flock’s board would have been obliged to pay a higher amount of money than the player’s current value.

In the midst of a season where rumors often accompany the preseason of Mexican soccer teams, Chivas fans applauded the possible arrival of the player who showed great qualities in the last semester. It is worth mentioning that the little had the opportunity to join the rojiblanco club in 2020but a problem doping He took him away from the minute dispute.

With Martínez’s statements, Chivas will have to settle for the Alexis Vega renewalas well as the ratification of Richard Chain in the technical direction, as well as the arrival of Alan Mozo and Ruben Gonzalez to the template. However, Ricardo Peláez did not rule out the incorporation of new personalities in the future.

