They elected in France the 50 best U-20s in the world: who are the two Argentines on the list

The same medium that made the news on the last day for a strong cover dedicated to Neymar’s injury at PSG He has just prepared a list in which he reviews the best Under 20 values ​​in the world of football. A tour of the most important leagues on the planet that includes footballers from countless teams and multiple nationalities. Two Argentines appear on the list of 50.

Ansu fati, star of Barcelona, ​​is the one who leads this ranking being one of the most valued. Born in 2002, the Spanish nationalized bisauguinean striker (he became the youngest scorer in the history of the red team when he was just 17 years old) shares the podium with two other players in the same category. In second place appears the naturalized French Congolese Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes midfielder in Ligue 1. And third is added by the Dutch midfielder from Ajax Ryan Gravenberch.

The youngest of all is the German nationalized Cameroonian striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who belongs to Borussia Dortmund and is just 16 years old (he is the only one born in 2004). While the 2003 category on the list are the English Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), the Germans Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) and the Algerian-French Rayan Cherki (Lyon).

Thiago Almada (Vélez), the best Argentine Under 20 in the world according to L’Equipe

Thiago Almada, Velez’s offensive midfielder, is the first Argentine mentioned on the roster in 18th place. The boy who has been a member of the Argentine national team for a long time and is currently going through a setback for have been charged in a case of sexual abuse It has been followed for a long time by several important clubs abroad. So far the Fort he did not accept any of the offers that came for him.

The other albiceleste named is Alan Velasco, who earned a place in the Primera de Independiente de Avellaneda in the last championship and appears as one of the footballers to follow in the next tournament. The 18-year-old from Quilmeño has just inherited the number 10 jacket from Ricardo Bochini and Sergio Agüero: in the Red they rub their hands because they think they will sell it at a record price in the future.

The other South Americans in the Top 50 are the Brazilians Kaio Jorge (Santos), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras), the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo (Independiente del Valle) and the Uruguayan Matías Arezo (River Plate From Uruguay)

THE COMPLETE LIST WITH THE WORLD’S BEST U-20S

1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) 2002

2. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) 2002

3. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) 2002

4. Pedri (Barcelona) 2002

5. Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) 2002

6. Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) 2003

7. Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) 2001

8. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) 2001

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 2001

10. Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar) 2001

11. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 2003

12. Nuno Mendes (Sporting) 2002

13. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) 2002

14. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV) 2002

15. Youssoufa Moukoko (Dortmund) 2004

16. Josko Gvardiol (Dinamo Zagreb) 2002

17. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) 2001

18. Thiago Almada (Velez) 2001

19. Yunus Musah (Valencia) 2002

20. Noni Madueke (PSV) 2002

21. Charles De Ketelaere (Bruges) 2001

22. Jeremy Doku (Rennes) 2002

23. Ilya Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) 2002

24. Kaio Jorge (Santos) 2002

25. Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich) 2002

26. Filip Stevanovic (Partizan) 2002

27. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 2003

28. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland) 2002

29. Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague) 2002

30. Anatoliy Troubine (Shakhtar) 2001

31. Benoit Badiashile (Mónaco) 2001

32. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) 2001

33. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 2001

34. Kvaratskhelia (Rubin Kazan) 2001

35. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras) 2002

36. Moisés Caicedo (Independent of the Valley) 2001

37. Christos Tzolis (PAOK) 2002

38. Michael Olise (Reading) 2001

39. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) 2001

40. Aster Vranckx (Mechelen) 2002

41. Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton)2002

42. Matias Arezo (River Plate de Uruguay) 2002

43. Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen) 2002

44. Nicolas Raskin (Standard Lieja) 2001

45. Aaron Hickey (Bolonia) 2002

46. Alan Velasco (Independent) 2002

47. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens) 2002

48. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) 2001

49. David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava) 2001

50. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) 2003

