They elected in France the 50 best U-20s in the world: who are the two Argentines on the list

The same medium that made the news on the last day for a strong cover dedicated to Neymar’s injury at PSG He has just prepared a list in which he reviews the best Under 20 values in the world of football. A tour of the most important leagues on the planet that includes footballers from countless teams and multiple nationalities. Two Argentines appear on the list of 50.
Ansu fati, star of Barcelona, is the one who leads this ranking being one of the most valued. Born in 2002, the Spanish nationalized bisauguinean striker (he became the youngest scorer in the history of the red team when he was just 17 years old) shares the podium with two other players in the same category. In second place appears the naturalized French Congolese Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes midfielder in Ligue 1. And third is added by the Dutch midfielder from Ajax Ryan Gravenberch.
The youngest of all is the German nationalized Cameroonian striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who belongs to Borussia Dortmund and is just 16 years old (he is the only one born in 2004). While the 2003 category on the list are the English Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), the Germans Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) and Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) and the Algerian-French Rayan Cherki (Lyon).
Thiago Almada, Velez’s offensive midfielder, is the first Argentine mentioned on the roster in 18th place. The boy who has been a member of the Argentine national team for a long time and is currently going through a setback for have been charged in a case of sexual abuse It has been followed for a long time by several important clubs abroad. So far the Fort he did not accept any of the offers that came for him.
The other albiceleste named is Alan Velasco, who earned a place in the Primera de Independiente de Avellaneda in the last championship and appears as one of the footballers to follow in the next tournament. The 18-year-old from Quilmeño has just inherited the number 10 jacket from Ricardo Bochini and Sergio Agüero: in the Red they rub their hands because they think they will sell it at a record price in the future.
The other South Americans in the Top 50 are the Brazilians Kaio Jorge (Santos), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras), the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo (Independiente del Valle) and the Uruguayan Matías Arezo (River Plate From Uruguay)
THE COMPLETE LIST WITH THE WORLD’S BEST U-20S
1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) 2002
2. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) 2002
3. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) 2002
4. Pedri (Barcelona) 2002
5. Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) 2002
6. Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) 2003
7. Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) 2001
8. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) 2001
9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 2001
10. Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar) 2001
11. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 2003
12. Nuno Mendes (Sporting) 2002
13. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) 2002
14. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV) 2002
15. Youssoufa Moukoko (Dortmund) 2004
16. Josko Gvardiol (Dinamo Zagreb) 2002
17. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) 2001
18. Thiago Almada (Velez) 2001
19. Yunus Musah (Valencia) 2002
20. Noni Madueke (PSV) 2002
21. Charles De Ketelaere (Bruges) 2001
22. Jeremy Doku (Rennes) 2002
23. Ilya Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) 2002
24. Kaio Jorge (Santos) 2002
25. Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich) 2002
26. Filip Stevanovic (Partizan) 2002
27. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 2003
28. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland) 2002
29. Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague) 2002
30. Anatoliy Troubine (Shakhtar) 2001
31. Benoit Badiashile (Mónaco) 2001
32. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) 2001
33. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 2001
34. Kvaratskhelia (Rubin Kazan) 2001
35. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras) 2002
36. Moisés Caicedo (Independent of the Valley) 2001
37. Christos Tzolis (PAOK) 2002
38. Michael Olise (Reading) 2001
39. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) 2001
40. Aster Vranckx (Mechelen) 2002
41. Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton)2002
42. Matias Arezo (River Plate de Uruguay) 2002
43. Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen) 2002
44. Nicolas Raskin (Standard Lieja) 2001
45. Aaron Hickey (Bolonia) 2002
46. Alan Velasco (Independent) 2002
47. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens) 2002
48. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) 2001
49. David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava) 2001
50. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) 2003
