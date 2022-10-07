They executed a professor from the University of Guadalajara and left an alleged message

Julio Noé Aguilar Betancourt, teacher at the Faculty of Law at the University of Guadalajara (@RafaelGarciaI)

A professor from the University of Guadalajara (UDG) was murdered outside his home in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhoodhis body was found inside his car with multiple bullet wounds in the body.

Julio Noé Aguilar Betancourt, 52, was a professor at the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities, belonging to the UAG.

The academic had only recently parked his truck, a Nissan Kicks, in the garage of his house, when two gunmen approached him and shot him at close range.

According to police reports, “Apparently he was entering his garage and had opened the gate of his home a little… and that’s where the aggression occurs”.

Two assassins riddled him at the entrance of his house (PHOTO: GENARO NATERA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The events were reported minutes before 9:00 p.m. this Thursday, October 6. “They mention to us were two young subjects who ran towards the other street and on the way back they apparently got into a vehicle in which they fled”, explained a police officer to the local press.

Supposedly, the perpetrators, after shooting the university professor, left a message at the scene of the crime that alluded to an alleged crime committed by the professor. The two assassins fled in a vehicle with accomplices who were already waiting for themaccording to witnesses to the event.

Paramedics from Cruz Verde arrived at the scene, but only to confirm that Aguilar Betancourt no longer had vital signs. The scene was preserved by personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office and the body was transferred to the amphitheater by personnel from the Forensic Medical Service.

After sympathizing with his family, on the morning of this Friday, October 7, the general rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva Lomelidemanded justice for the murder at the gates of his house of Aguilar Betancourt, a professor at the Center for Social Sciences and Humanities.

The students lamented that insecurity and disappearances occur so frequently in the state. (Photo: Twitter/@LGustavoPadilla)

Just last week, during the March for Peace and Justice, the rector delivered a five-point petition requesting the appearance alive of the Business Engineering student, Miguel Alejandro Soto Marin, stolen from his home by an armed group on September 15.

Soto Marín is a young 22-year-old student who is studying Business Engineering at the University Center for Administrative Economic Sciences (CUCEA) of the University of Guadalajara (EDIT).

Uncertainty and pain reached his home on September 15, when a group of armed individuals entered by force into his home in Tlaquepaque and took him aboard a truck. Since that day there has been no news of his whereabouts and his family has not stopped looking for him.

In this context, thousands of students, teachers and citizens marched on Thursday, September 29 to demand justice and the appearance alive of both Miguel and the 15 thousand disappeared registered in the state of Jalisco.

The march started from the Rectory of the UDG and reached the Plaza de Armas, in front of the Government Palace. (Photo: UDG)

The mobilization began in the General Rectory building of the university and reached the Plaza de Armas, in front of the Government Palace. was headed by Maria Magdalena Martin MarinMiguel’s mother, who was accompanied by the rector of the UDG, Ricardo Villanuevaand that of CUCEA, Gustavo Padilla Montes.

“Since September 15 my heart stopped. I’m not going to give up and I’m going to get my son back alive. I ask those who have it to touch their hearts and return it to me alive, as they took it,” said Mrs. Martín Marín, who thanked the institution’s student, academic and teaching community for their solidarity.

For his part, Rector Villanueva expressed his empathy with Miguel’s family and assured that the entire university community accompanies her in this search for justice. “There are no words that can console what, as parents, they are feeling. But the little that can be useful, know that we are more than 320 thousand university students who are with you, ”she commented.

