They exhumed the first bodies found in Lyman after the Russian withdrawal: “Among the dead is an entire family with two small children”

Forensics work on a mass grave in Lyman, in the Donetsk region (via Reuters)

The Ukrainian police informed this Sunday of the exhumation of the first twenty bodies found in a mass grave after the Russian occupation in Lyman, in the Donetsk region, among whom there are also children.

“The civilians were buried in individual graves and the military in a 40 meter long trench.”, said the head of the Ukrainian police, Ihor Klymenko, who referred to a witness.

According to that source, “about twenty Ukrainian defenders were buried there according to the instructions of the Russian invaders”. He added that “among the dead there is a whole family with two small children”.

Some graves have plaques with the information of the deceased, others have no name. Still, in all cases. the police take biological samples to identify the dead and establish the cause of death.

Exhumation of bodies in Lyman (via Reuters)

“In the first days, twenty corpses of civilians and soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces have been raised”, adds the report.

The exhumation procedures are being carried out in two places: in one of them they were buried about 200 civilians and the other is a mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers.

Law enforcement was informed by residents of the existence of these mass burial sites in Lyman.

According to police data, since September 29, a total of 87 lifeless bodies have been found in the liberated areas of the Donetsk regionof which 38 have already been identified.

According to preliminary estimates, most of the victims died from shrapnel wounds.

Few of the city’s buildings have survived without damage, and most houses lack basic services. The city’s walls are covered in graffiti reminiscent of the four months of occupation by Russian troops, with words like “Russia,” “USSR” and “Russian World” scrawled on riddled surfaces.

Inspection of the destruction and looting in an Orthodox church in Lyman (Reuters)

Mark Tkachenko, communications inspector for the Kramatorsk district police in the Donetsk region, said on Friday that authorities continue to search for the bodies of civilians amid the destruction and trying to determine the causes of death.

“They will look at when people died and how they died. If it was in the period when the city was occupied and they have wounds from Kalashnikov rifles, then of course it is a war crime”, dijo Tkachenko a The Associated Press.

Although it is still unclear how many have died in the city since it was invaded by Russian forces in May, he said, Lyman today has become a “humanitarian crisis” that could bring more grim discoveries.

“Some people died in their homes, others on the streets, and the bodies are being sent to experts for examination,” he said. “For now we are looking for graves, and there are probably mass graves.”

(With information from EFE and AP)

KEEP READING:

Ukraine asked the West for more modern missile defense systems after the criminal Russian bombardment of civilians in Zaporizhzhia

At least 17 dead in a new Russian missile attack on the town of Zaporizhzhia