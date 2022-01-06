They expelled him, argued on the pitch and fell in love: the passionate story of the footballer and the referee that moves Europe

Footballer Jeff Hardeveld and referee Shona Shukrula have started a love affair after meeting at a Dutch soccer match.

There is a love story that has made a great impact on all Europe, since it was born in a very particular way. An expulsion in a match of the First Division, as the second division of the Netherlands, started a relationship between a soccer player named Jeff Hardeveld and the referee Shcona Shukrula. Both have confirmed that they are in a relationship through their social networks and several media echoed the news.

It all started on August 13 in the duel they played in FC Emmen Y FC Eindhoven at Estadio De Oude Meerdijk, a match corresponding to the second day of the tournament. In the 91st minute, with Eindhoven winning 1-0, Jeff Hardeveld was expelled by the referee Sander van der Eijk.

He left the playing field very confused and had a little argument in the dressing room tunnel with Shona Shukrula, famous Dutch referee, who usually acts as fourth referee in matches of the second division, in addition to directing in the Eredivisie femenina and in international matches.

That crossing between the two changed their lives. According to the newspaper Telegraph, that was the first time Jeff Y Shona They met, but from there they began to have contact and love was born. Everything went well between them, to the point that in the last hours they have announced that they are officially together with photos of a romantic New Years getaway a Roma.

Jeff Hardeveld and Shona Shukrula traveled to Rome to celebrate the New Year (Instagram / Shona Shukrula)

Each made their way separately to this point. Jeff Hardeveld began his career in the ranks of Feyenoord when he was young, then he wore the t-shirts of the Utrecht Y Heracles Almelo, until then he signed on the FC Emmen. This player from 30 years He works as a left back and has had experience in the youth teams of his country, but then his potential faded and he failed to establish himself in the first division.

Nevertheless, Hardeveld arrived at FC Emmen with the intention of returning to the top flight of Dutch football. His team is currently third in the standings with 39 points, six units from the leader FC Volendam already only three of the SBV Excelsior. The pointer and the guard ascend directly and from third to eighth play a play-off to ascend.

Jeff Hardeveld came to FC Emmen with the intention of being promoted to the Dutch first division (Instagram / Jeff Hardeveld)

For its part, Shcona Shukrula also has 30 years and he has always liked soccer, he even played in AFC ‘34 Alkmaar but then he turned to arbitration. He started working in the Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) since the 2009/10 season and little by little she became a benchmark within her country, which allowed her to qualify as an international referee of the FIFA in 2017.

The Dec 14, 2019 became the first woman to referee a match of the highest level amateur male in his country and a year later he began to act as fourth referee in the First Division. She has also gained experience as a head judge in men’s professional soccer matches, such as when she directed the preseason friendly between the Ajax and the KVV Quick ’20 last July.

Shona Shukrula has led an Ajax preseason friendly and has experience in men’s professional soccer (Instagram / Shona Shukrula)

Now Jeff Y Shcona they enjoy sharing their lives. After several months of that first chance meeting they had in a soccer game, they decided to start the game. 2022 with a trip to the Italian capital to enjoy the eve of New Year and make your love story official through social networks.

Jeff Hardeveld and Shcona Shukrula celebrated the New Year in the Italian capital (Instagram / Shona Shukrula)

Hardeveld and Shukrula met in a second division match that was played in August (Instagram / Shona Shukrula)

“It’s official,” Referee Shcona Shukrula wrote on social media when posting her photos with Jeff Hardeveld (Instagram / Shona Shukrula)

KEEP READING:

Ezequiel Garay separated from Tamara Gorro: “We have been living together for months without being as a couple, but there is love”

Lost By KO, Angry At Referee And Hit Him – Outrageous Reaction Of A Boxing Heavyweight

President of Emmen FC: “Miguel Araujo is indispensable for us and the objective is to return to the first division”