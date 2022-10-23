They extradited to the US “El Hummer”, hitman of Los Zetas and murderer of Valentín Elizalde

The “Hummer” is considered, along with Raúl Hernández Barrón, alias “El Flander I”, as the founders of Los Zetas (Photo: File)

The United States filed charges this Friday for drug trafficking against him Jaime Gonzalez Duranknown as “El Hummer”, a member of “The Zetas”, 46, who was extradited from Mexico.

In a statement, the Department of Justice of USA iindicated that González Duran He appeared this Friday for the first time before the Court of the District of Columbia.

According to the indictment, “The Hummer” was a high-ranking member of the international criminal organization “The Zetas” between 2000 and 2010.

The defendant was the head of the organization in the cities of Reynosa and Miguel Alemán, where he controlled the activities of drug trafficking.

The United States asked Mexico for the extradition of Gonzalez Duran since 2015. He is accused of one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than a thousand kilograms of marijuana knowing that these substances would be imported into the United States.

If convicted of this charge, he would face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“El Hummer” was imprisoned for the crimes of organized crime, kidnapping, stockpiling of weapons and money laundering. He was arrested after nine years of having been a hitman in the cartel of The Zetasa criminal group of which he was the founder.

González Durán is a native of San Luis Potosi. He was born in the remote community of Xolmon, between mountains and thickets of the Sierra Madre Oriental. He is the son of Eleuterio González and Sara Duran, and the brother of Carlos and Hortensia.

The community in which he was born was a marginal area of ​​just 500 inhabitants, which were mostly dedicated to the care of livestock and agriculture. He did not want to dedicate himself to what the rest of his family did. He always had sights on getting out of his town.

When he turned twenty, he moved to the north of the entity and applied to join the Armed forces. In 1991 he was accepted into the Army and Air Force where he received training from the Israeli Defense Force and US security equipment. His performance was good, so in a short time he would become elite military of the Special Forces Airmobile Group (GAFE).

His job consisted of Locate, combat and apprehend drug traffickers. He served his mandate for seven years, until on February 24, 1999, he defected. Something changed in him and he decided to work for the people he had been fighting in his youth.

He joined Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano “El Lazca”also a former soldier who operated in the Gulf poster. He was taking orders from another dangerous figure in Mexican drug trafficking: Arturo Guzmán Decena, alias “El Z1″. Along with other men who had also served in the Armed Forces, they formed an armed wing of the cartel led by Osiel Cardenas Guillen. Thus, Los Zetas were born.

Jaime Gonzalez Duran “The Hummer” he stood out among his peers for being one of the most violent and bloodthirsty members. This helped him quickly climb the criminal ladder within his organization.

He soon became the plaza boss of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, where he perpetrated numerous homicides. He was allegedly responsible for the release of prisoners in the Apatizingan prison in 2004, of inmates in Matamoros prisons in 2002 and the disappearance of four agents in 2007.

The murder of Valentin Elizalde

The singer Valentín Elizalde was one of his victims (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The drug trafficker was also identified as the murderer of the famous band singer Valentin Elizalde. According to unofficial sources, the one known as “Golden rooster” wrote a song called to my enemiess, dedicated to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, “El Chapo”, then head of the Sinaloa Cartel, to the Gulf cartel, where “El Hummer” operated.

This made Jaime Gonzalez dissatisfied, who on November 26, 2006 went to the singer’s concert when he performed in Reynosa, the city where he operated.

Valentín Elizalde began the concert by singing the song that bothered the hitman. And he also ended his introduction singing the same melody. According to witnesses, this would annoy “El Hummer”, who considered it disrespectful for “El Gallo de Oro” to interpret it on land under his domain.

