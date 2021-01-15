They filed charges against an Olympic champion for breaking into the Capitol with other supporters of Donald Trump

Klete Keller. (Photo by Greg WOOD / AFP)

The American Klete Keller, a two-time Olympic swimming champion, was identified as part of the mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington last week as part of protests in favor of outgoing President Donald Trump., reported different local media.

The New York Times and SwimSwam -the latter a swimming news website- reported that Keller was among the president’s supporters that made their way to the headquarters of the Legislative Power last Wednesday, seeking to block the certification of the result of the presidential elections.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Times reported – based on FBI reports – that Keller faces three federal charges, among them public disorder and obstruction of security forces.

The special agent who wrote the indictment documents said they were Several videos confirmed Keller’s presence on Capitol Hill and that the photograph from his Colorado driver’s license had been used to identify him.

One of those recordings, posted by the conservative website Townhall, captured images where he is seen Keller, who stands out from the crowd for his almost six feet tall, wearing a United States Olympic team jacket inside the Capitol while the police tried to expel people from the area.

In the video, Keller is carried away by the fights between the assailants and the police officers trying to push the crowd towards the exits of the Capitol.

The New York Times reported that several former teammates and coaches – who preferred to remain anonymous – identified Keller, while Swimswam said at least 12 people from the world of sports had done the same in dialogue with that medium.

No video showed Keller doing anything violent, clarified the Times, although just being there opens the door to federal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

The New York Times also reported that Keller’s deleted social media accounts included messages in favor of Trump.

38-year-old Keller was A member of the US team in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, which won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. The team was led by swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Keller also took the silver medal at the same event in Sydney 2000 and the bronze medal in the 400 meter freestyle at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

The New York Times also reported that Keller had recently worked as a real estate agent in Colorado Springs, where the headquarters of the United States Olympic Committee is also located.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice reported that it has already indicted more than 70 people and opened more than 160 files. Authorities expect the figure to rise to “several hundred.” “And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Steven D’Antuono, head of the FBI’s Washington office. at the same press conference.

“We are targeting significant charges of sedition and conspiracy,” said Michael Sherwin, acting federal prosecutor in the District of Columbia, where Washington is located, at a press conference, highlighting the seriousness of the chaotic day that left five dead, including one policeman.

Penalties for such charges range up to 20 years in prison. “We will find them and accuse them,” Sherwin said.

Donald Trump called on thousands of supporters to march on Capitol Hill last Wednesday, causing chaos in which crowds stormed the building and forced the evacuation of both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives. Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the riot.

With information from AFP

