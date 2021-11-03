They filter possible call for El Tri for qualifiers against the US and Canada

They filtered a possible call for El Tri (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The Mexican team has two more pending dates in the Concacaf hexagonal playoffs Heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and his next rivals will be two of the confederation’s strong teams, it is about United States and Canada.

It is expected that Gerardo Tata Martino Have your call ready in the next few days as the first game will be played on Friday, November 12. So the call could be published once the last day of Liga MX ends.

Despite the fact that there is still a little more than a week left for the date on which the national team will travel to the United States, a list of what could be the next concentration of the helmsman of the national team circulated through social networks.

Sports journalist David Medrano was in charge of sharing on social networks the possible list that would have the Tata Martino for the following World Cup qualifying games. Among the possible summoned, the usual names of the figures of the selection stand out, such as Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Hirving Chucky Lozano and Raul Jimenez.

But it also included some of the probable surprises that this selection would have as the call of José Juan Macías with the older Aztec team could occur in the following days, in addition to the Mexican-American goalkeeper, David ochoa, who could debut with the Azteca team

One of the doubts that the Argentine coach would still have is focused on the forward and on the offensive left side, since the different options he has in front of him could complicate it.

According to the journalist of Aztec Sports, Osvaldo Rodríguez or Gerardo Arteaga would be considered for the lateral defense. In the midfield -also on the lateral band- the call of Uriel Antuna o de Alexis vega, both from the Guadalajara club. There is even talk of the possible convocation of Rodolfo Pizarro to cover Vega; The recent injuries of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist would be reason to leave him out of this call.

And for the offensive forward it was said that Gerardo would have in mind the former Chivas player, Jose Juan Macías. According to Medrano, his call would be planned in place of Henry Martín. Despite the fact that the Getafe footballer has not been active in the Spanish league, it would not be a pretext for Martino to bring him with the national team.

From there on out, the call to face the United States and Canada would be the same as in previous editions. The complete call according to David Medrano would be the following:

Goalkeepers: Memo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Jonathan Orozco and David Ochoa.

Defending: Luis Chaka Rodríguez, Jorge Sánchez, Néstor Araujo, César Montes, Julio César how much Domínguez, Héctor Moreno, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Osvaldo Rodriguez O Gerardo Arteaga.

Midfielders: Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Andrés Guardado, Erick Gutiérrez.

Forwards: Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona, Diego Lainez, Sebastián Córdova, Orbelín Pineda, Chucky Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alexis Vega or Uriel Antuna and Jose Juan Macías or Henry Martín.

So far the national team is at the head of the hexagonal (Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Sura)



So far the national team marches to the hex headDespite some difficulties in their matches, they have been able to get all their commitments with the expected result. But one of the reactions that he has not been able to control is that of his fans.

After the homophobic scream in the matches against Canada and Honduras at the Azteca Stadium, the FIFA notified the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) of a two-party veto plus an economic fine. In 2022 the matches will be played at home without an audience.

