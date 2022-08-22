They found a bag with explosives in the park where a Stockholm cultural festival was held

ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGE. The bag was found on Sunday and its contents were “assessed as dangerous” (Christine Olsson/REUTERS)

A bag with an explosive charge was found in a park in Stockholm during an annual cultural festival and a bomb squad neutralized the explosive immediately, Swedish police, who are investigating further, said Monday.

The bag was found on Sunday and its contents were “assessed as dangerous,” it added. The area – the park Kungstradgarden in the city center- was cordoned off and traffic was temporarily divertedsaid the police, who announced an investigation into the matter.

Authorities conducted a forensic examination in the early hours of Monday morning, according to police.

“Only after the investigation at the national forensic center can we say whether the dangerous object worked,” said local police director Erik Åkerlund. “All components will now be examined,” he added.

The police said that he was working “widely,” interviewing witnesses and examining photographs and images from video recordings. No one is in custody at the moment.

The authorities specified that the bag was found at 9:40 pm Sunday. The newspaper The evening paper said she was dropped off near the Café Opera, a famous nightclub in the city.

The Kungstradgarden park where the bomb was found (TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via REUTERS)

A preliminary investigation was opened and so far no one has been arrested. Police did not elaborate on who might have planted the device or the possible target and declined to comment further.

Security forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Stockholm Cultural Festival ended on Sunday on its fifth and final day., with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, whose real name is Ebrahim Hamedi and who is a well-known Iranian dissident. The free festival included musical acts, activities and performances in six areas of the Swedish capital.

The incident took place less than three weeks before the 9/11 general election in which crime will be a major issue among voters.

Sweden’s terrorist threat level has been three on a scale of five, or “high,” since 2010. Police and security forces have thwarted a number of other planned attacks.

However, in recent years, Voter attention has been focused on a rise in gang violence which has pushed Sweden near the top of the table for shooting-related deaths in Europe relative to its population size.

(With information from Reuters and AP)

