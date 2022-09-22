They found more than 900 doses of drugs hidden in a backpack in Michoacán (Photo: National Guard)

Members of the National Guard (GN) with the support of troops from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) they seized almost a thousand doses of illegal substances as well as adapted weapons in Michoacán.

The illegal materials were found when security elements were traveling on a dirt road in the town of El Llano, del municipality of Chavindain that area they were carrying out prevention patrols when they noticed a person under a tree.

When said person became aware of the presence of the security elements, he began to act evasively and ran into a weedy spotGiven these actions, the officers accelerated to reach the individual; however, they lost sight of him when he entered a vacant lot.

In addition to the illicit substances, four weapons were also found (Photo: National Guard)

Derived from the previous actions, a search and trace operation perimeter thanks to which it was possible to find a bag with the following materials: 4 spell weapons, 250 doses of a dry herb, apparently marihuana y 700 doses of a substance with characteristics of cristal.

In total they secured approximately 950 doses of alleged drug. Everything insured was made available at the entity’s Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Just a few days before, on September 15, it was reported that members of the GN and Army personnel they secured a clandestine drug camp in the town of El Sauz de Trojes, municipality of Coalcomán in Michoacan.

Narcocamp secured by the National Guard in Michoacán (Photo: National Guard)

According to information released by the authorities, said place was used by members of organized crime. On that occasion war material was found, specifically: three long weapons, nine magazines and 231 useful cartridgesIn addition, no arrests were reported.

Only one day before, during the morning of September 14, several canvases were found in different crowded points of Michoacán in which it was indicated to an army sergeant mexican keep links to organized crime.

The messages carried a photograph with the name Erison Natanael Flores Baptist. The banners contained the following message: “High command is asked to investigate this soldier for links to organized crimeAnyone who has more information report it to zone 43″. According to the information on the blankets, it is a army sergeantfrom the 43 military zone of Apatzingán.

They linked a sergeant with organized crime in Michoacán (Photo: Twitter/@Calvarie_Locus)

Information released by local media indicated that they were at least five points in which the threatening texts were presented: on a pedestrian bridge, near the Amalia Solórzano elementary school, in the Jardín de los Constituentes, in the roundabout of Chandio, in the monument to La Cultura and on top of the letters near the monument to Lázaro Cárdenas.

It was recently caughtin the same way in Michoacán, Cornelius A., others Sierra 3 who would be the author of executions that occurred in San José de Gracia. His capture derived from the report that accused there were several armed men in the area.

The vehicle where the Sierra 3 was moving had a report of theft and in it there was 31 chargers, phones and a large number of useful cartridgesmaterial for use reserved for the Armed Forces.

It should be remembered that last February 27 several people were shot after being taken from a wake, the criminals accommodated the victims outside a home, the subjects armed with long-caliber rifles detonated their weapons against the civilians.

