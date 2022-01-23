They had 12 cases of coronavirus and a field player will save: the problem facing a team in the Africa Cup

The Comoros national team suffered an outbreak of coronavirus in the last few hours (REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The selection of Comoros, one of the great revelations of the Africa Cup, is going through moments of enormous concern in the run-up to the round of 16 match that they will have to face next Monday against Cameroon. Twelve members of the delegation have tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the game against the locals, although the most serious thing is that the team does not have any goalkeeper available, so a field player must occupy that position.

The Federation of Comoros was the one that confirmed this outbreak that includes seven soccer players and also the coach Amir Abdou (the rest are assistants to the delegation). The main problem that the team that classified this instance as one of the best third parties will face is that they do not have any of their three goalkeepers because Ben Boina is injured while Moyadh Ousseini Y Ali Ahmad They appear on the list of infected.

“We will deal with it the best we can,” said the manager. El Hadad Himidi. And he added: “Without the coach, some starting players and the two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is very difficult”.

Coach Amir Abdou is among those infected (REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The alternative that the team from the small island nation has is align a field player under the three sticks. It would not be the first time that this has happened in international football since the covid-19 pandemic broke out. In South America, on May 19, 2021, River Plate he should have played with the midfielder Enzo Perez as a goalkeeper due to an outbreak that decimated the campus. That day, the whole Millionaire he did not present substitutes and, in an epic day, he stayed with the 2-1 victory against Independent Santa Fe of Colombia for the group stage of the Liberators cup.

Comoros, which is participating for the first time in the final phase of the continental tournament, will try to give a new blow this Monday when facing Cameroon at the Olembé stadium, in Yaoundé, after qualifying as third in group C, behind Morocco Y Gabon. The most outstanding meeting of this instance will be the one that will be starred by two candidates such as Ivory Coast Y Egypt on Wednesday in Douala.

It is the first time that the team has qualified for the round of 16 of the continental tournament (REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The schedule for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations (CAN):

– Sunday 23:

(16:00 GMT) Burkina Faso – Gabon in Limbe

(19:00 GMT) Nigeria – Tunisia in Garoua

– Monday 24:

(16h00 GMT) Guinea – Gambia and Bafoussam

(19h00 GMT) Cameroon – Comoros in Yaoundé

– Tuesday 25:

(16h00 GMT) Senegal – Cape Verde and Bafoussam

(19h00 GMT) Morocco – Malawi in Yaoundé

– Wednesday 26:

(16h00 GMT) Ivory Coast – Egypt in Douala

(19h00 GMT) Mali – Equatorial Guinea in Limbé

KEEP READING:

A former English footballer revealed that Lionel Messi wrote to him privately for criticizing his signing for PSG: “He told me I was a donkey”

The millionaire sum that Neymar spent on two NFT works: which PSG footballers invested with him

The useless celebration of a coach and a referee who finished the match early: the unusual end of an Africa Cup match