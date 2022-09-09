They have asked an AI who will dominate the world in the next 100 years and the answer is scary

In recent months we have discovered a wave of new tools that make use of artificial intelligence to generate completely original images through a text description. Tools such as DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and others have become great hobbies to discover how an AI interprets and gives a visual response to the message you give it.

These artificial intelligences are driven by extremely powerful language models that have been trained with billions of parameters and that, without being perfect, at least at the user level, they serve to tell some other interesting anecdote (along with a brand new wallpaper for your mobile).

Who will rule the world in the next 100 years?

The images generated by this type of artificial intelligence can be surprisingly accurate, although sometimes scary. And if not tell the folks at GameStar, who have asked Midjourney’s AI ‘who will rule the world in the next 100 years’.

Midjourney is one of the projects that is generating the most impact in terms of generating images through an AI and through a text description. The way this AI works is such that it was used to win an art contest without the judges knowing.

In order to access the open beta of Midjourney, all you need is to have a Discord account, as the results appear through your Discord server. It is designed in such a way that, just by entering a text with the command ‘/imagine‘ (without the quotes) in one of your channels, the AI ​​will generate an image based on that text.

artificial intelligence will return four results for each text description. The style of the images it generates tends to be artistic, as if it were a canvas. We can try anything that comes into our heads, although it won’t always produce what we ask for.

The folks at GameStar asked artificial intelligence a rather curious question. While Midjourney’s visual responses were impressive, they were catastrophic and accurate in a way, at least considering the events of the last few years.



Created from Midjourney. Image: GameStar

The question was about who will rule the world in the next 100 years. Midjorney, by means of that text, generated four surprising images, being the first one, a nuclear explosion.

The following image could not be other than a mass of soldiers looking towards the horizon, indicating a dictatorial regime oppressing the world.

The third image is somewhat more confusing, although according to what the author has interpreted in GameStar, it could mean the extinction of planet Earth through the increase in the temperature of the Sun, eliminating all life.



Created from Midjourney. Image: GameStar

The last one is more solemn, and you can see how a group of people dressed in black look up at a huge golden door, with a kind of sphere at the top.

The interpretation of the last two images already depends on each one, although it is true that, to answer the question of who will dominate the world in the next 100 years, generally not usually answered positivelymainly because in the question itself there is that totalitarian nuance that ‘only a few will rule the world’.

For our part, we have asked the OpenAI AI, which makes use of the well-known GPT-3 language model. In this case, the answers are based on text, and although it does not offer a clear one, it did want to answer based on the latest events of humanity.