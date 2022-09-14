They have created an AI that uses public urban cameras to discover the moment an Instagram photo was taken

The Follower is a new project published with a very curious goal: using artificial intelligence (AI) and open cameras can discover how the process of taking a photo that we see has been On Instagram. And he confirms that those wonderful photos we see of a person alone in a beautiful place in a city, I actually need good time to avoid passers-by in the final image.





The project was launched yesterday with the promise of constantly showing results. How does it work? A selection of open cameras was recorded for weeks. On the other hand, it extract photos uploaded on Instagram that are labeled with the location of these cameras. The software then compares the Instagram with the recorded images.

At the moment, you can see results of photographs taken in recognized places such as the front door of the Chicago Cubs stadium, Times Square in New York or in front of The Temple Bar in Dublin.

Origin of the project





Dries Depoorter, the creator of this website, is a Belgian artist who deals with themes such as privacy, artificial intelligence, surveillance and social networks. Depoorter creates interactive installations, applications and games.

In addition to his new project where shows how an open camera and an Instagram with a location tagged leaves little room for privacy, has other interesting projects.

This artist has a collection of NFTs that he is selling on OpenSea of ​​images of people in different parts of the world crossing red lights. The images are captured with the use of a CCTV camera (Closed Circuit Television) unprotected and computer vision software.

The price of each NFT is the equivalent to the fine which involves crossing a red light in the country where the image infringement is committed.

Another of his projects is “The Flemish Scrollers” in which he shows how Belgian politicians can be automatically recognized when they use their phone in Congress. Every meeting of the Flemish government in Belgium is broadcast live on a youtube channel. When a live broadcast starts, the software searches for phones and tries to identify a politician who is distracted from his duties.

This is done with the help of AI and facial recognition. The video of the distracted politician is then posted to a Twitter and Instagram account with the politician tagged. The software is written in Python and uses machine learning to detect phones and facial recognition to identify the politician.