They have discovered how the editing of tweets works that Twitter is already secretly testing. And there’s good news and bad news

The function of editing tweets on Twitter has been on everyone’s lips lately, especially after the recent purchase of the company by Elon Musk. Twitter has been with this pending feature for a long time, and although it has already confirmed that the tests would arrive first for Twitter Blue subscribers, the community is eager to know more about how it works.

Luckily, thanks to Jane Manchun, a reverse engineering expert known for posting hidden features on social networks like Twitter and Instagram, We have seen another preview of how the new option to edit tweets on the platform will work. Through some screenshots published in Manchun’s personal account, we have learned more secrets about this new function.

Editing tweets seems to work, but there are still issues to fix

Editing tweets is something that raises many questions in the Twitter community. While it can be useful, if not carefully implemented, the tool could become an accomplice to many of the misunderstandings in the debates generated on Twitter.

How an edited Tweet looks like on Twitter Web App: pic.twitter.com/boouYlvhA3 – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2022

One of the doubts about the function is how much of our message it would allow us to edit. According to Manchun, this option will let us edit the entire tweet, being able to change each of the words written in the previous tweet. In addition, we were also able to discover a few days ago that editing a tweet generated a new ID, that is, a completely new tweet that replaced the previous message.

Manchun has been able to discover that, while editing a tweet, the notice that it has been edited will also appear at the bottom of it. Also, if we access the tweet prior to the modification, the platform will also notify us that there is ‘a new version of the tweet’.

There are still several doubts about the implementation of this new function. In the current state, there seem to be issues when the tweet includes media content. As Manchun has been able to verify, currently the function uploads the media back to the platform instead of reusing it, an ‘inefficient’ way of managing content as Manchun has been able to explain. In addition, it seems that it sometimes fails to upload, as there are times when it transforms the video into just an image or loses a lot of quality when editing the tweet.

At the moment we will have to wait until the function ends up reaching all users. Currently, the company has published another of the most demanded functions: ‘the Circle’, an imitation of the well-known ‘Best Friends’ of Instagram where we will have the possibility to share tweets only for a group of users that we have previously chosen.