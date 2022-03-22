They have discovered the data that Google collects about you in the “Messages” and “Phone” apps. There are so many who have announced changes

Through a study published by Trinity University, the data that Google collects from its Messages and Google Phone apps on Android devices has been investigated. The study found evidence that information about when calls and messages were made, as well as the phone number, and hashes of the text messages are sent to Google.

Douglas J. Leith’s study can be read in its entirety through this link, and it also provides information on which channels this information is sent to Google from. As he points out, there is no possible way to prevent data collection in case these apps are used for messaging and calling.

There is confusion about the information that is collected from the applications

As they point out, the study aims to shed some light on the telemetry data sent by Google Play services, information that sometimes leads to user confusion. According to the company, your Messages app is installed on over a billion devicesand is pre-installed on the latest mobile phones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei.





The reasons why Google collects this information have also been clarified in the study. Posted by Leith. In this way, Google claims that encrypted text messages are collected for detection of message sequencing errors. It also ensures that phone numbers are obtained to improve regular expression patterns and recognition of OTP (One Time Passwords) through RCS.

Another of the data that is collected is the serial number of the SIM (ICCID), although according to Google, this is done for the support of Google Fi, the company’s telephone operator. All this information is sent through Google Play Services channels. ‘Clearcut logger’ y ‘Google/Firebase Analytics’.

The company is already aware of all the information collected in the study, and has responded by stating that have plans to notify users about their privacy policies on these apps. In addition, they claim to include an on/off switch to cover the collection of data that Google considers not necessary for the app to work. They also state that they will stop collecting sensitive information such as phone number via ‘CARRIER_SERVICES’ registration source and SIM ICCID as well as text message hash.