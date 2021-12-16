They have found the possible location of the Temple of Hercules in Cádiz thanks to the use of free software

One of the main news today in Spain and especially for the fields of history and archeology is that one of the most sought after buildings for years could have been located. It is the temple of Hercules in Cádiz. And the use of free software for data analysis has been essential for scientists from the IAPH and the University of Seville are very close to this discovery.

At the moment, what the researchers have announced is that they have found “remains of ancient buildings located in the area between Camposoto and Sancti Petri that could correspond to the Phoenician-Punic temple of Melqart and Hercules Gaditanus in Roman times“This discovery has been presented by the territorial delegate for Culture and Historical Heritage of the Andalusian Government in Cádiz, Mercedes Colombo Roquette, at the Underwater Archeology Center of the Andalusian Institute of Historical Heritage.

The investigation remains to be confirmed to confirm the suspicions. The data collected has revealed the existence of an environment very different from what previous research had supposed. It is believed that there were breakwaters, large buildings and even a possible port basin. In addition, this important place in the history of the Peninsula would be larger than experts imagined.

How has been the use of free software for the discovery



Documented structures in the southern zone of Río Arillo, in the marshes located in front of the Camposoto barracks (PNOA-LiDAR base image).

The documentation work carried out in recent months has been through a Geographic Information System and the application of remote sensing methods (LIDAR) carried out by Ricardo Belizón Aragón and Antonio Sáez Romero, from the Department of Prehistory and Archeology of the University of Seville. This system made it possible to locate these structures of great archaeological and heritage interest.

The source of the information collected, as can be seen in the previous photo, is the PNOA LiDAR. The PNOA-LiDAR project was born in Spain in 2009 and completed the first complete coverage of the Spanish territory in 2015. In that year started a new “data collection of the second coverage”.

To work with LiDAR there are free software programs like the one used in this research. Programs can be used to process LiDAR from free sources that we can download from the internet, such as the National Plan for Aerial Orthophotography (PNOA) of the IGN, reducing the cost of obtaining the results, digital aerial orthophotographs and digital models of high precision elevations.

After obtaining the information, An analysis was made by joining the new information with the already existing documentary and archaeological data about the area. staff from the Territorial Delegation, the University of Seville and the Center for Underwater Archeology also visited the area.

Now, with all the new data collected, experts will need to dig deep to piece together the history of the area and determine the chronology, typology and uses of each of the detected structures. Future research will focus on archaeological surveys (terrestrial and underwater), specific documentary and geoarchaeological studies and paleoenvironmental sampling.

This finding is the result of close collaboration between researchers from the University of Seville and the Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage, which has focused on documentary and archaeological research on material remains from the Punic and Roman times. in most cases of underwater origin, found to date in areas that occupy a space that goes from Sancti Petri to La Caleta in Cádiz.

Do not forget that LiDAR also was key to other great world discoveries and thanks to its technology, one of the most complete maps of the Mayan cities that we have right now was made. Thanks to this technology, the researchers covered an area ten times larger than any other Mayan expedition since the 1950s in less than two weeks.

From Genbeta we have contacted the researchers to learn more about the software used in these findings. We will expand the information if we receive a response.