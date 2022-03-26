They have managed to install Windows 10 and 11 natively on many modern Android smartphones: this is how it works on compatible models

With the arrival of the preliminary version of [Android 13](Android 13), the possibility of using Windows 11 in a virtual machine on a Google Pixel 6 was discovered. The practical uses of such a novelty are not many, a priori, but it’s always exciting to see how a full operating system can run on low power mobile hardware desktop, even in its ARM version.

Digging a little deeper into the matter, I discovered that although this new feature was new to Android, what he had dreamed of when Windows for ARM was released had come true: months ago they had been able to install Windows 10 and 11 on Android smartphones, without tricks like virtual machines.

The list of devices is reduced, but the system runs natively and with dual boot with Android, just as I imagined that some manufacturer with a somewhat crazy spirit might launch at some point. I haven’t been able to test it first-hand as I don’t have a compatible device within my reach, but I’ve been watching videos and performance, with limitations, is the best it can be.

Hacks that are of little use, but that show what Windows Phone could become





Those responsible for the feat of having managed to run Windows 10 and 11 natively on Android smartphones are the Renegade Project. Taking advantage of the similarities between the Snapdragon 850, a chip for laptops, and the Snapdragon 845, aimed at smartphones, which share a platform, the team responsible has managed to get Windows to work on terminals with that SoC, among which are some models as popular as The Samsung Galaxy S9 (version with Qualcomm), Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, OnePlus 6 and 6T, Pocophone F1, Mi Mix 2s, etc. They are joined by other models with Snapdragon 835 and 855, such as OnePlus 7 or Xiaomi Mi 9.

On the device website you can check all the compatible models, and what works and what doesn’t (the cameras, for example, don’t have drivers and don’t work). The installation process, detailed on the support website, it is not too complicated, although it does require mastery of tools like fastboot, TWRP Recovery and others.

On YouTube channels such as the Chinese Geekerwan I have been able to verify what these Windows 11 smartphones are capable of. Their tests are oriented towards gaming, and they achieve run titles like ‘CS:Go’ fairly smoothlyleaving images of two people playing this shooter, each from their mobile, and with a keyboard and mouse thanks to the USB support of these terminals and of course Windows 11.

On devices like the OnePlus 6T that they use for testing, Windows 11 recognizes 8 GB of RAM, all that the terminal has in its entrails. It is a good sign because it shows that for certain uses, the hardware of a modern mobile could be more than enough. This thought is reinforced when, beyond gaming, performance tests are carried out.

In Cinebench R23, for example, the OnePlus 6T and its Snapdragon 845 achieve 254 CPU points in single core, and 1011 points in multi core. Assuming that it is an emulated x86 application on an ARM OS, Windows 11 here is at the multi core level of an Intel i5-4200U from 2013how usable it is still equipped with an SSD in laptops of the time.

Running Geekbench 5 in its ARM version, i.e. moving natively, the Snapdragon 845 of these OnePlus reaches 1746 points in multi-core and 467 points in single-core. Comparing to the performance of the 845 on a OnePlus 6 on Android, we get that on multi-core, Geekbench 5 is 28% faster than on Windows. Even so, and although it sounds little, we are talking about figures in Windows comparable to those I obtained in my performance and efficiency tests with a MacBook Air M1 with only the high-efficiency cores activated. And with that power, the system was fully usable, albeit noticeably slower than with the high-performance cores also enabled.

It has been possible to have dual boot between Android and Windows, but connecting to a screen is still pending.

Perhaps the saddest thing about the state of running Windows 11 today is the impossibility of connecting to larger external screens with which to really take advantage of the system. And it is not so much because of a limitation of Windows on ARM as because of the devices, which do not include video output via USB-C in most cases. What they have managed to do is mirroring of screen via WiFi to televisions that support Miracast, for example, but the latency is high.

The dream of convergence is still alive, but as far away as ever





All the possibilities opened by Windows 11 on a smartphone do nothing more than remind us of the promises of Ubuntu Phone, Continuum in Lumia and Samsung DeX. However, more than five years after showing so much potential, the real progress in convergence, in the possibility of using our mobile as a PC, is Pyrrhic.

No big company beyond Samsung is betting on taking advantage of the very powerful processors of smartphones to take advantage of complex applications outside of iOS and Android, despite the fact that there are all the possibilities in the world. Apple, with its M1s, which are nothing short of improved A14 chips, has shown that the desktop market can be revolutionized with low-power moving parts. Now all that remains is for them to apply the logic in reverse, that is, for their mobile systems to acquire all the possibilities of a desktop. It is probably a matter of time and interests, but the reality is that convergence is far away at the rate at which we are going.

Imagen | Geekerwan