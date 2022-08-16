They have managed to play ‘Doom’ on a John Deere tractor to prove that they can get around its problematic locks

Security researcher Sick Codes has discovered that from the screen of a John Deere tractor Doom is playable and has shown it publicly at the Def Con hacking conference which takes place in Las Vegas. It is curious that, as we already mentioned, Doom, the mythical creation of id Software, is possibly the most multiplatform video game in history.

In the new video posted by Sick Codes, you can see how the game works as a kind of transparent overlay on the user interface (UI) of a John Deere screen.

Playing Doom on a John Deere tractor display (jailbroken/rooted) at @defcon pic.twitter.com/ih0QUTGNuS — Sick.Codes (@sickcodes) August 14, 2022

Sick Codes claims that the entire process has taken months and involved the jailbreaking of the Linux system used by the John Deere 4240 tractor to achieve this result. This version of Doom has been modified to take place in a cornfield (and thus resemble the theme with the tractor), where the player mows down enemies from a tractor.

An exploit to bypass software locks

Sick Codes hasn’t just jailbroken (this term refers to bypassing locked proprietary software) tractors to run Doom. According to Wired, this man has also devised and presented a new jailbreak that gives root access to the tractor system. This exploit could help farmers (who use these tractors for their jobs) bypass software locks that prevent them from repairing the tractor themselves.

It is not the first time that we know that farmers decide to hack the John Deere system to be able to repair their tractors themselves and thus avoid the incursion of the manufacturer. The way John Deere markets its tractors has come under fire.

As Wired points out, Sick Codes was able to obtain “1.5GB of logs” that dealers could use to identify and diagnose problems. Gaining root access isn’t easy, but Sick Codes told Wired that “it would be possible to develop a tool based on the vulnerabilities to more easily jailbreak.”

For its part, Doom continues to surprise with its ability to be a game that adapts to many platforms. ‘Doom’, in addition to being one of the most mythical video games in history, is a title that comes back to our days every so often due to the constant attempts to bring it to any platform where it is possible.

We have seen that it is possible to run Doom on ATMs, pregnancy tests, food processors, oscilloscopes or on Windows 95 within the game ‘Minecraft’. It has also been run on a Porsche 911, with a modification showing the game on the car’s center screen.