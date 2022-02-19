“They have not done so badly”: Miguel Herrera defended Santiago Solari and Vasco Aguirre

Miguel Herrera defended the work of Solari and Vasco in Mexican soccer (Photos: Reuters // EFE)

In the midst of the controversy and pressure that prevails within Coapa and El Barrial due to the poor results that have been obtained by both Santiago Solari as Javier Basque Aguirre, Miguel Herrera came out in defense of his colleagues. Despite the sports rivalry that prevails between Tigres, Rayados and Águilas, the Louse justified the bad timing of the technical directors and it was said confident that they will be able to improver the performance of your players.

“They are very good and capable technicians who led in Europe. Unfortunately, the voracity of the result due to the squads they have and the teams they represent is normal for them to demand that you win. Nor that they have done so badlyunfortunately they haven’t started in the best way, in the case of América and with Javier it was an unfortunate situation in the Club World Cup, but they have the possibility of seeking revenge, football gives revenge”, declared at a press conference.

And it is that despite the background of each of the strategists, the current situation they are going through with their clubs has pushed the fans to request his resignation from office. Santiago Solari he made his way between the Americanist directive and the followers with his antecedent at the head of Real Madrid. He was even the architect of the championship in the Club World Cup that the meringues achieved in 2018.

Vasco Aguirre has only won the Concacaf Champions League with the Rayados (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

However, since his arrival in Mexico has not managed to transcend beyond the quarterfinals in Liga MX. The only final he had the opportunity to play was the Concacaf Champions League, although in the match played at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León he was surprised by a Accidental goal by Rogelio Funes Mori for the Rayados del Monterrey.

So far in Grita México Clausura 2022, The Argentine has not been able to make his squad shine. Although in the two previous tournaments he was characterized by winning matches without being spectacular, in the current campaign He has only managed to collect four points out of a possible 15, situation that has buried it in position number 14. It is also tied with Mazatlan as the second worst defense in the tournament.

The case of Basque Aguirre it’s not that different. Although he began his career as a coach in Mexican soccer, at the beginning of the millennium he took the reins of the Mexican National Team, for which he became known in Europe. In 2002 he returned to Osasuna as technical director and, after four seasons, he managed the Atletico Madrid. After a brief return with the Tricolor, he returned to Spain with the Real Zaragoza and Espanyol. His history also includes the Selection of Japan and Egypt, Al Wahda, and Leganes.

Santiago Solari has not been able to transcend with America beyond the quarterfinals (Photo: Carlos Ramírez/EFE)

His extensive tour of various courts around the world made the board and fans think that the Basque He was the indicated helmsman to return the team to the path of the title. Although he won the Concacaf Champions League, in the Club World Cup could not transcend beyond fifth place. Meanwhile, in Liga MX he has not achieved any league title either despite having the most expensive squad on the circuit.

Due to the situation, labels such as #OutSolari and #OutBasque They have become recurrent in social networks every time that Águilas and Rayados lose a game. “It is unfortunate, our position as technicians is like this. The fans get up wanting to see something and they don’t show it, they don’t see it and they get upset. The first thing they demand is to cut the technician “assured Herrera, who has been a victim of the same campaign.

The actuality of the two teams is very far from its best versions. Sinking in the lower part of the table, both Solari and Aguirre have the obligation to vindicate their experience and improve the sporting situation of their teams. Otherwise, they will have added a failure to their outstanding careers with two of the most popular teams in Mexico.

