They have recreated more than 500 Windows XP icons in HD and we can download them for free: a tribute to Microsoft’s most missed OS

** Windows XP is one of the most loved operating systems in the community. More than 20 years ago, Microsoft came up with a design that will go down in history, and there are still some who return to it from time to time. A graphic artist wanted to pay homage to this operating system recreating more than 500 of his icons.

As has been mentioned in Twitter Matt Pettit, user in charge of this design, has made many revisions until the design is as accurate as possible. the pack can be downloaded completely free of charge via DevianArt, and includes versions for Windows and macOS.

A recreation of over 500 Windows XP icons

Design is one of the great attractions of Windows XP, an operating system in which Microsoft made good decisions (and others not so good). In his free time and as a project, this user has recreated the vast majority of his icons from scratch. The pack includes up to 530 icons and, in addition to Windows XP, it also includes icons from Whistler, the beta version of this operating system.



Image: Matt Pettit

The icons have been recreated in 1024 x 1024 resolution and Matt has been working on this project since January 2019 in his spare time. He says that he first limited himself to just the Control Panel icons, but later expanded his target to draw whatever icon he could find.

The dedication to this project has been such that, it also includes a cover letter in the purest Windows XP style. In it he states that Office 2003 icons are not included, but that he plans to get down to work with a project involving its icons in the future.

This artist has a blog exclusively dedicated to the graphic design of many aspects of operating systems from Microsoft and Apple. In it we can find designs from Windows 1.01 to Windows 10. In the case of Apple, we have from System 1 to Mojave.