“They have to reward the first”: Santiago Solari criticized Liga MX

(Photos: Twitter/@SomosAmerica, Gettyimages, sub20.ligamx.net)

Santiago Solari had one of the most bittersweet cycles that any coach of the Americabecause in just over a year he went from heaven to hell in terms of results, with the great debt of having left the Coapa team without new titles in his record.

Despite the fact that in the final phases the Argentine strategist left a bad taste in the mouth, the reality is that his numbers ended up as historical for any other DT of the Eaglesbecause in the two complete tournaments he directed it was the team that scored the most points in Mexican soccer and in the end He left with the best effectiveness averagewith 62% of units obtained between 2021 and 2022.

After his departure from the azulcrema team, which he left at the beginning of the Opening 2022 After placing last in the table, Solari offered an interview in which he thanked the support of the team and the players, but where he also left some darts against the format of the Liga MXbut not before accepting it and admitting that it is fun.

Santiago Solari overwhelmed Liga MX for the format: “They have to reward the first” (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

“The Mexican tournament is like that for the good and for the bad and you have to accept it and learn,” he described Santiago Solari in interview for Super Deportivo. “(…) Although the best does not always win the prize, it gives opportunities to almost all the teams until the end and people enjoy it a lot”.

Regarding whether or not the format of Mexican soccer is unfair, the former soccer player of the Real Madrid He stated that he considers the league system “very fun”, because in addition to the fact that people are used to it, it has also been part of the identity of Mexico since 1970.

“What I believe is that this format is not incompatible with also recognizing merit and regularity as in the rest of the world’s leagues. I am in favor of rewarding the team that finishes first, for obvious reasons”

Santiago Solari reached a Concacaf Champions League final and finished leader and runner-up in his two full tournaments at the helm of America (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

Finally, and regarding the format of Mexican soccer, Santiago left his proposal in the air so that the most regular team in the tournament be awarded as in the rest of the world, because in his opinion it is something that could coexist with the league and even as a model. of business for Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

“I don’t see the inconvenience in recognizing his first prize and then playing the Liguilla in the same way as it is done now, with his quarterfinals, his semis, his final and his champion,” Solari mentioned during this excerpt from the interview. “Afterwards they could even play a cup between them. Thus, the Federation also guarantees that the best team will represent it in international competitions”, he emphasized.

Santiago Baños told how Solari’s attitude was with the players of America

Despite the fact that Solari praised Mexican soccer and that at no time did he speak of sporting injustices regarding his time as coach of the Americadid hint that he would like them to reward the most regular teams in the tournament.

Where something similar happens is in the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States, where at the end of the regular season the team that has achieved the most points is awarded with the famous MLS Supporters Shieldto later access the playoffs, where the champion is obtained.

Currently and since then Solari has not managed any other team, so he is waiting for a new professional opportunity, probably with a view to European football.

KEEP READING:

They raided the house of Piojo Herrera in CDMX where goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez lives

André Marín attacked Chivas and Amaury Vergara for “the worst crisis in their history”

Liga MX: what is known about the initiative that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in stadiums