“They have to treat us as equals”: executive president of Liga MX on possible return of Mexican teams to Conmebol tournaments

Given the rumors of the possible return of the Mexican soccer clubs to international competitions, such as Liberators cup and South American Cup, the executive president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, noted that it will only be given if the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) guarantees them a equal treatment, both in what economic as in what sports.

This is what an interview with the Marca Claro portal said this Friday: “ We are not going to take our investment to them so that they tell us that we did not win, that is unacceptable “ .

The former public official argued that Liga MX it is an attractive product for the continent, especially for the United States market, where millions of Mexicans and their descendants live.

Today Mexico is a football that everyone wants. I simply believe that they have to treat us as equals in South America, I will not accept an asymmetric treatment

And it is that, in the last editions of Copa Libertadores in which Mexican teams participated, these they did not have the possibility of being crowned champions at home even though they made it to the final, so now will that one of the slopes from which the future negotiations in the matter.

In June 2020, One of Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), stated in an interview for ESPN that, for the The Mexican Futbol selection can transcend in the 2026 World Cup, which he will organize together with the United States and Canada, it is necessary that he return to play the America Cup, as well as the clubs in the Liberators cup.

To be as prepared as possible we need a Copa América and we will continue to fight for the World Cup that we have at home

And is that for many former players and analysts, the not playing in major tournaments de la Conmebol represents a throwback for mexican soccer, since the requirement to compete in tournaments in the region is not the same as in South America.

Tigres was the last Liga MX club to reach the final of a tournament in Conmebol, losing 3-0 to River Plate in the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Reuters)

However, he stressed that it is not a simple process, because an agreement has to be reached between the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf) and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

The next window would be in 2024 and that is how we are working to reach agreements. Hopefully it will be as soon as possible, so that we prepare it as best as possible and that we can have the opportunity at the Concacaf level to have that event in our region

It should be remembered that Mexican clubs stopped competing in the Liberators cup since 2017, while the Mexican National Team participated for the last time in the America Cup of 2016.

Pachuca is the only club that has been crowned in South American tournaments and it happened in 2006 (Photo: AP)

During the 18 editions that Mexican soccer participated in the Copa Libertadores, it achieved three runners-up: Cruz Azul (2001), Guadalajara (2010), and Tigers (2015); also, in the South American Cup, Pachuca won the championship in 2006 and Pumas reached the final in 2005.

Regarding the nine participations in the Copa América, the “Tricolor” reached two endings: in 1993, in his debut at Conmebol, losing the title 2 to 1 against Argentina; and in 2001, falling 1 to 0 before the host Colombia.

