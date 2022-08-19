“They heard the snap of the break”: this is how Tecatito experienced his injury with Sevilla

The Rayados de Monterrey youth squad will miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup due to injury (Photo: Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS)

Gerardo Martino and the fans of the Mexican team received one of the most difficult news to assimilate ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Jesús Manuel Tecatito Corona He suffered a fracture in his left foot during training and, although at first there was speculation about the probable responsibility of one of his dressing roommates, hours later the details were revealed. details of the moment in which he suffered the spectacular injury.

Cristobal Soria, recognized for his role as Sevilla field delegate, as well as for his participation in the Spanish program The Play Barspoke in an interview for Fox Sports Radio. In the space he took the opportunity to reveal the details of the moment in which the Mexican suffered the injury and clarified that none of his companions was responsible.

According to him, the training session had already ended and the players prepared to engage in a small match in the middle of the field. The Mexican participated in the meeting voluntarily, but it caused the abrupt halt of the actions. In an attempt to prevent the ball from leaving the play field, Tecatito swept into the band, but his left foot got stuck and got hurt.

The club denied that his injury was caused by a teammate (Photo: Tony Obrien/REUTERS)

“The Tecate he fell to the ground doing a tackling to prevent the ball from leaving the field of play. In that throw to the ground, it seems, an ankle or a leg has been left behind, has been hooked and the companions who were around him realized the seriousness of the injury because they talked about they had even heard the snap of the break of that fibula,” he said.

Feeling the pain in his extremity, Jesús Manuel shed some tears and emitted shouts that caught the attention of the strategist Julen Lopetegui. At that moment, the technical director suspended training and asked all the members of his squad to be aware of Corona’s integrity and health.

The club’s medical team went to confirm the Mexican’s condition, but when they noticed the seriousness they called an ambulance that took him out of the training center. According to the official report that the club released on its official website, the offensive end was taken to the Fremap clinic in Seville for an in-depth study.

The trident of Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona will not be complete in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmxEN)

“Tecatito He suffered a major injury in training this Thursday in a set of the game without any blow (…) this type of injury needs a recovery of between four and five months “

As a result of the blow, Jesus Manuel Corona suffered the fibular fracture left and the torn ligaments of the ankle. In that sense, he underwent an emergency surgical procedure by Dr. Najarro, who placed a plate with screws in his fibula and sutured the external and internal ligaments that were damaged by the impact.

Jesús Corona was one of the players with the greatest expectation on his shoulders in the Mexican National Team (Photo: Bienvenido Velasco/EFE)

The native of Hermosillo, Sonora, will remain hospitalized in the hospital for the next two days. If there is no eventuality within the scheduled period, he will be discharged to begin his rehabilitation and return to the fields as soon as possible. According to the estimation of the medical body, Tecatito will not be able to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.

Corona was shaping up to be one of the most decisive players in Gerardo Martino’s scheme, along with Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano. However, his protagonism will be denied to him again, because in the tournament held in Russia during 2018 It was not one of the favorites of the strategist Juan Carlos Osorio.

