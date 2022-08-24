They identified more than 700 pages of secret records in the house of Donald Trump

FILE, ARCHIVE. Donald Trump leaving Trump Tower, two days after the search of his residence in Florida by FBI agents (REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

The US National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump’s home in Florida.In addition to the material seized this month by FBI agentsaccording to a newly revealed May letter the records agency sent to the former Republican president’s attorney.

The large amount of material classified in 15 boxes recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration, which includes documents marked “top secret,” provides more information about what prompted the FBI to search Trump’s residence at the Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach on August 8, with court authorization.

The agency is responsible for preserve government records.

The May 10 letter was sent by the Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran. It was published late Monday by John Solomon, a conservative journalist who was authorized by Trump in June to access his presidential records. The National Archives then confirmed its authenticity and posted a copy on its website.

FILE: the documents with a list of what the FBI took from the residence of former President Donald Trump (REUTERS / Jim Bourg / File Photo)

“Among the box materials there are more than 100 documents with classification marks, comprising more than 700 pages. Some include the highest levels of secrecy, including Special Access Program (SAP) materials.”Wall’s letter said, referring to the security protocols reserved for some of the most protected documents in the country.

The letter contains additional information on Trump’s handling of classified materials and his efforts to delay the review of the documents by federal officials.

The letter shows that Trump’s legal team repeatedly tried to stop the Archives from allowing FBI and intelligence officials to review the materialssaying he needed more time to determine whether any of the records were covered by a doctrine called executive privilege that allows a president to shield some records.

The administration of President Joe Biden – specifically, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel – has determined that the materials were not covered by executive privilege.

FILE: Aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

According to the letter, “unprecedented” for a former president to be able to protect the records of a sitting president using executive privilege when the materials in question legally belong to the federal government.

Even after Trump returned all 15 boxes to the Archives, the Justice Department continued to suspect that he had more classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

The August 8 search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed White House documents when he left office in January 2021 following his unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid and if he attempted to obstruct the government investigation into the records removal.

In a lawsuit Trump filed late Monday against the Justice Department over the search, he said that he was served with a grand jury subpoena on May 11 seeking additional classified records.

FILE, ARCHIVE. Former President Donald Trump (REUTERS / Hannah Beier)

On June 3, the department’s chief of counterintelligence and three FBI agents visited Mar-a-Lago to inspect a warehouse and collect additional records. At the end of that month, Trump received a second subpoena requesting security camera footage, which he also provided.

During registration on August 8, FBI agents recovered more than 20 additional boxes containing some 11 sets of records marked as classified.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

The FBI searched the mansion of Donald Trump in search of nuclear documents and other objects

Trump said the FBI took his passports during the raid on his Florida home

The FBI took at least 11 boxes with classified documents during the raid on Donald Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago