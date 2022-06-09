They imagine a Dark Souls 4 with Unreal Engine 5 and the result would impress Miyazaki himself

Fan-created cutscenes combine gloomy settings with events that could hold a lot of lore.

Dark Souls has achieved a milestone in the video game world: becoming a legendary work whose legacy will endure in the sector for many years. There are not a few players who have wanted to express their affection for the From Software franchise through projects such as art books, although its soundtrack has also taken part in the most curious initiatives.

However, everything points to the universe devised by Hidetaka Miyazaki will continue to push players’ ideas to new heights. And this is the case today, because the YouTube account ENFANT TERRIBLE has prepared a compilation of scenes created with Unreal Engine 5 that make us dream of a hypothetical Dark Souls 4 in which, obviously, gloomy scenes and events that could hide large doses of lore would predominate.

It should be noted that the video is made up of creations by multiple fans, so scenarios of all kinds are appreciated. To produce all these clips, tools such as Maya, Zbrush, Substance 3D Designer, Photoshop, After Effects, Cinema 4D, Speedtree and other programs have been used that complement the work of Unreal Engine 5 through impressive details and effects.

What do you think of this little tribute to the dark medieval fantasy of Dark Souls? The ENFANT TERRIBLE channel has already been mesmerizing us with other videos reimagining current games with state-of-the-art graphics. If you are more curious about the work of this user, we recommend you to see the recreation of Cyberpunk 2077 in Unreal Engine 5 and frequently visit his profile.

