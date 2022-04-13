They imagine Elden Ring as a classic RPG and it looks so good, we would love to play it

The FromSoftware video game also motivates creations as spectacular as this video.

Thousands of gamers from around the world continue to journey through the Elden Ring Midlands, one of the most vast, challenging and beautiful worlds in recent gaming. Now, an industry and photography enthusiast has miniaturized its ruins, forests and other landscapes using a diorama illusion technique, leaving us with a isometric RPG that we really want to play.

The result is obvious and does not require much defense, sharing a look at some of the most recognizable environments and enemies in the game.

Do this Tiny Elden Ring It has not been an easy task, having worked for many hours of dedication and talent on the part of Flurdeh. In addition, he has had to resort to another disinterested contribution from the community, the photo mode created by the user Otis_Inf.

However, the Elden Ring Midlands doesn’t need much tweaking to be a place to marvel at on screen. Flurdeh himself knows it well, letting us see a seven-minute video a few days ago with some of the most beautiful pictures of FromSoftware’s role-playing and action video game.

Going back to the diorama effect, Flurdeh’s YouTube channel also gives us other great examples of its use in Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar’s western.

Elden Ring has been a resounding sales success, and also a critical success, for many it is already a sure candidate to win the award for best game of the year. You can find out more about the RPG by reading fellow Alejandro Pascual’s Elden Ring review, which went like this: “one of those rare games that lead the industry”.

More about: Elden Ring.