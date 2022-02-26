They imagine Elden Ring with graphics from the first PlayStation and yes, the RPG continues to impress

What’s new from FromSoftware hits stores today, beating popularity records for the company.

Remakes are becoming more and more common, bringing back great classics from the past taking advantage of all kinds of graphic and playable advances, but among the fan community the so-called demake, imagine what great hits of the current times could be like on past consoles. That has been the case with Elden Ring, which has been recreated with great care on PlayStation.

We are specifically talking about a work by Hoolopee shared through the pages of Kotaku, where he says that It took more than a month to complete it.. Everything works in real time, and it was developed using Blender animation software. The result is obvious, and although part of the magic of the journey through the Middle Lands devised by FromSoftware is lost, it does retain a good part of its essence.

Hoolopee is already a regular on the pages of 3DJuegos. Thanks to his dedication we have seen such amazing contributions as Halo Infinite on Nintendo 64, Silent Hill 2 with PT graphics, Resident Evil 8: Village on PSX and many more. You can take a complete look at his work through his YouTube channel, where he accumulates dozens of videos with thousands of views of both demake and other works.

Leaving this contribution behind, Elden Ring hits stores today with guaranteed success, beating Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 data in its first hours on the market. From 3DJuegos we continue working on its analysis, but while you can read some detailed impressions after travel around his world more than 60 hours. Today we also publish Elden Ring: The culmination of Miyazaki’s dark journey, a new Platinum.

