“They intend to open Welfare clinics”: Víctor Trujillo struck López-Gatell after criticizing pharmacies

The communicator and producer, Victor Trujilloattacked the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírezto ensure that offices attached to pharmacies are a “hoax”as he indicated, are a risk to health and lifesince they have caused the death of patients with COVID-19.

Last Tuesday, August 16, through his official Twitter account, the communicator pointed out that at least the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) want to open their “wellness clinics” to prescribe and dispense medicines free of charge, The model of medical offices attached to pharmacies should not disappear.

“Unless they intend to open their ‘Wellness Clinics’ throughout the republic, to prescribe and dispense their insufferable electoral ointment for free. Despair is the mother of delirium.”

Before its publication, the reactions of Internet users were immediate, since several Users reminded the Undersecretary of Health that “there are more deaths” in public hospitals due to lack of care and medication.

“They have no idea what they are talking about, if it were not for those offices, the deaths would be greater. In Mexico no one is guaranteed medical service”, “For your government, the ideal is that people do not have medical attention, popular insurance disappeared” and “Surely IMSS paracetamol and ranisen save many lives”, were some of the responses.

And it is that during the morning press conference on August 16, Hugo López-Gatell affirmed that “the offices that are in pharmacies are a great deception”, since he accused that its sole purpose is to sell medicines and not to attend to major health problems.

“The basic idea with which these clinics became famous was immediate resolution, because you just have to stop in the office and you are attended. But in reality, in a great deception, in what sense?, the offices adjacent to the pharmacy do not solve the most important health problems”

According to the Health official, the doctors who work in these establishments they cannot treat or solve illnesses or ailmentssuch as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease.

“Maybe they solve a little flu, a headache, a diarrhea, a short-term health problem that affects the mainly healthy population, but someone who has diabetes, hypertension, or chronic lung disease or heart disease as a great amount of the Mexican population, These clinics are not going to solve you and could even endanger your health and your life, and that is very important to keep in mind”, he warned.

Likewise, he denounced that the doctors who work in this type of office They do not have benefits, they are forced to sign contracts temporary that do not generate seniority and have pressure to act as sales agents.

“Some of these chains do not even charge for the consultation and call them ‘free medical advice’ because they do not consider it relevant, for these chains the important thing is that (patients) leave with a prescription for 6, 8, 10, 15 medicationsthe vast majority not correctly indicated”

In this context, like Víctor Trujillo, Internet users and opposition figures launched against the undersecretary Prevention and Health Promotion.

Such was the case of the deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Margaret Zavalawho in his social network affirmed that the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) was not enough to “destroy” the popular insurance or the “dismantling” of the health system in the country.

“Now Morena wants to close the pharmacy offices. It is one more of his cruel measures against the middle class and the poorest in Mexico,” he added.

