They investigate a man for managing a page for the purchase and sale of human remains on the internet

The remains were illegally sold by an employee of the central Arkansas morgue to a man who was reselling them on the internet.

A man from Pennsylvania, Jeremy Lee Pauleyaged 40, is investigated under charges of abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen human parts. The man was detained by the authorities when found attempting to purchase human remains of an Arkansas woman that had been stolen from the University of Arkansas. Pauley ran a page on Facebook where He sold what he called “strange products”, so the authorities have no doubt that this man had already bought stolen human remains in the past.

From the Faculty of Science and Medicine of the University of Arkansas, in Little Rock, they confirmed that the remains in question were part of a donation that was supposed to arrive at their laboratories. Instead of going to college an employee of the central Arkansas morgue sold the human remains. For that sale the FBI has opened a federal investigation.

“We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies to support scientific research. We find it devastating to think that something like this could have happened”, indicated Leslie Taylorspokeswoman for the University of Arkansas.

For its part, the police of the town of East Pennsboro, Pennsylvania, announced the arrest of Pauley in the last few hours, who is free awaiting his first hearing that will be next Thursday, since he paid a bail of 50 thousand dollars.

Police found that Pauley ran a Facebook page on which he had multiple photos of bags full of bones on which he wrote things like “medical bones to check.” According to the description of the page, there they sold “strange products, unusual things, objects for entertainment and much more. Strange, curious and unique in every way possible.”

The sale of human remains was done through Facebook

“You think you saw everything and then something like this happens. The question we have to ask ourselves is whether the sale of human remains is legal or illegal. Interestingly, some of these things are legal. But as we went through this investigation, we found that a lot of what was going on here was illegal.” Sean McCormackCumberland County Prosecutor, Pennsylvania.

Pauley defended himself by saying that the human remains he bought were legal transactions. For example, a skull he offered for sale on his page had been legally purchased from a morgue. But the police also found human remains in bags in her house, where there were parts of deceased children. These had been purchased on the black market. When the FBI found the transaction with the Arkansas morgue, the case against Pauley took a more serious form.

Next week a judge will impose formal charges against Pauley and he is expected to be detained.

KEEP READING

The FDA subpoenaed Facebook, Instagram and other companies to discuss the illegal sale of opiates on the internet

Facebook’s relentless battle against the illegal sale of wild animals within the platform