They investigate an attack with Molotov cocktails against a Conor McGregor pub

“The Black Forge Inn” is McGregor’s pub that was attacked

The Police Irish informed this Thursday that it is investigating an “attempted attack” that occurred in one of the pubs it owns in Dublin mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor. In a statement, La Garda, as the security forces are known, explained that those responsible tried to cause “material damage” last night at the bar The Black Forge Inn, located in the neighborhood of Drimnagh, in the south of the Irish capital.

Local media assure that two individuals riding a motorcycle Molotov cocktails were thrown at the front of the pub. The Police have made an appeal to obtain citizen help and witnesses to this incident, while requesting “images taken during the night in the area”.

According to the digital medium Dublin Live, the pub was already closed at the time of the attack, but McGregor, 33, was still inside because he was participating in “a culinary event” with a group of friends. It was precisely him who was preparing the food for his guests, which is why it is not ruled out that this was an assassination attempt against him, although this is the least likely.

Conor McGregor will fight again in April (@thenotoriousmma)

The Notorious, one of the richest sportsmen in the world, bought this bar last year for two million euros and spent another million on renovations, making it a very popular destination in Dublin for locals and tourists alike. I had previously bought the Marble Arch, the pub where he outraged many of his compatriots after a video recorded inside was published showing how he punched an elderly man, after having a verbal altercation.

While the authorities investigate the case, McGregor has not yet commented on it, not even on his social networks, where he is very active. As for sports, at 33 years He still has two more fights under contract with the UFC. It is believed that his next presentation would be in April, although his rival is not yet known.

