They investigate in Africa two mysterious matches that ended 91-1 and 95-0

The results caused suspicion in the organizers

Two games with unforeseen results aroused suspicion in the football of Sierra Leona. It is that the meetings corresponding to the Eastern Regional Super 10 League, a regional contest of the African country, concluded with surprising victories of 91 to 1 and 95 to 0. There were two commitments in which the Gulf FC crushed the Ququima Lebanon with a difference of ninety goals (one per minute), and the Kahunla Rangers defeated the Lumbebu United with a distance of 95 points.

Given this scenario, the organizers began an investigation into the alleged match-fixing and reported that they will not tolerate those involved, since they will apply all the rules established by the FIFA and the African Football Confederation (CAF). The show was so unfortunate that one of the referees who was present directing the match between Gulf y Ququima He decided to leave the field of play after observing the posture of the players.

While, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) issued a statement revealing that it maintains a zero tolerance against match-fixing and any party found guilty must face the full weight of the law.

This organization stated that will comply with all the rules established by the FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) while investigations continue, but assured the general public of his intention to get to the root of the match’s results. A similar event had already happened in South Africa, where the clubs involved in the arrangement were punished.

The apologies of Eric Kaitel, CEO of Kahunla Rangers on the result of the match

I want to start by apologizing to fans and football lovers in general in the country and in the world in general, for the strange outcome of my club Kahunla Rangers match. Yesterday I was at the Kenema City pitch to watch the match between Lumbebu vs Kahunla Rangers.

I witnessed the first half of the match when my club (Kahunla Rangers) was leading by two goals, at the end of the first half of the match. I tried to get there to find out about the result in Kono and to my dismay Gulf was already beating Koquioma Lebanon 7-1.

I was surprised to hear such strange information considering the fact that Koquoima is not an underdog team that will bow easily to the Gulf. I left the Kenema City field dejected and went home to take a nap.

I was shocked to wake up at night to see a bunch of missed calls and messages on my mobile phones. It was then that I became aware of the manifestation of such a strange act. I want to firmly state that I strongly condemn this unsportsmanlike behavior displayed by my team and the other teams involved. This behavior goes against the principles of SLFA, CAF and FIFA in general.

With this, I am creating a Committee to investigate the entire team, including technical staff and executive members. Anyone who finds himself desiring will be delta with what corresponds. Lastly, I want to apologize to all football-loving fans and football stakeholders for the unprofessional behavior of my club.

Sr. Eric Kaitel, CEO of Kahunla Rangers

