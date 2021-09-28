They kidnapped 21 kilos of carfentanil, enough to “kill more than 50 million people”

The 21 kilograms of carfentanil seized in Riverside California (Riverside General Prosecutor’s Office)

The authorities of the Riverside County, California, arrested two suspects and kidnapped 21 kilos of carfentanil, a powerful synthetic opioid capable of killing with a single dose. A man and a woman have been charged by the District Attorney with four drug-related crimes after a lengthy investigation by the California County Police Department.

“The investigation led to the seizure of tens of kilos of illegal drugs, including 21 kilos of carfentanil. Carfentanil is an analog of the artificial opioid fentanyl. It is highly regulated and is not intended or approved for use in humans. And it is more potent and potentially much more deadly than fentanyl.”, According to official information from the district attorney’s office.

The suspects were identified as Andres Jesus Morales, 30 years old, and Christine ponce, out of 27, who were charged with four felonies each for possession of a controlled substance for sale. They both pleaded not guilty.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to make the amount deadly. Carfentanil, for its part, is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine . A lethal dose of carfentanil in humans would be at the nanogram level, far less than the two milligrams of fentanyl needed to kill. According to information from Riverside authorities, “if mixed with other drugs, the 21 kilos of carfentanil seized could have been enough to kill more than 50 million people” .

Riverside police served a search warrant at a home on Glimmer Way in Perris where they seized the 21 kilos of carfentanil, four kilos of cocaine and one kilo of heroin. No one was in the house at the time the order was served. However, detectives were able to identify Morales and Ponce as the main suspects. Since the beginning of the year, the Riverside detectives of the Narcotics Unit They have been investigating an alleged drug trafficking organization believed to supply fentanyl, cocaine and heroin in Riverside County.

Fentanyl is sold as heroin in virtually every corner of the world. USA. It is produced clandestinely in Mexico, but it also comes directly from China. It is between 40 and 50 times stronger than street heroin. A very small amount ingested, or absorbed through the skin, can kill you. Carfentanil, for its part, is much more lethal and has the same origin, according to the North American authorities.

The drama of fentanyl in the United States

“The United States faces an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine“, said Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Counterfeit pills containing these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever. In fact, DEA lab tests reveal that two out of five fake fentanyl pills contain a potentially lethal dose. The DEA is focusing its resources on ending the violent drug traffickers who cause the most harm and pose the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.“Said the agency in a document issued this Monday.

The vast majority of counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying chemicals for the manufacture of fentanyl in Mexico..

The drug overdose crisis in the United States is a serious threat to public safety, with rates currently reaching the highest level in history, according to the give. Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the nation’s opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse, bringing overdose deaths and violence to American communities.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020 more than 93,000 people died of overdoses in the United States. Fentanyl – the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills – is the main driver of this alarming rise in overdose deaths. Drug poisoning related to methamphetamine, increasingly present in counterfeit pills, also continues to rise as illegal methamphetamine-containing pills spread.

Drug trafficking is also inextricably linked to violence. This year alone, the DEA seized more than 2,700 firearms in connection with drug trafficking investigations, a 30% increase from 2019. The DEA remains steadfast in its mission to protect our communities, enforce drug laws and drugs from the United States and bringing to justice foreign and domestic criminals who source, produce and distribute illicit drugs, including counterfeit pills.

