They killed the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, his father and several policemen

They killed the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, his father and seven police officers (Photo: Twitter/@xevtfm)

An attack against Conrado Mendoza Almeda was reportedwho was the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, local media reported that said person along with his father and members of the police died derived from the aggression that occurred during the afternoon of Wednesday, October 5.

The total number of killed and wounded has not been confirmed by the authorities, for its part, the official Twitter account of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), a party in which the mayor was a member, condemned the murderwhich he described as cowardof Conrado Mendoza Almeda and demanded justice from the authorities.

Authorities confirmed that there were several clashes in the municipal seat of San Miguel Totolapan, they also indicated that the attack was carried out by a large number of armed civilians.

According to the first reports, the criminal group Los Tequileros would have been the criminal organization that launched the attack. Images of the facade of the San Miguel Totolapan town hall circulated on social networks, in which various bullet wounds can be seen.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. the presence of members of the Army was reported in the place, some images showed that in the place where the attack took place they were found several bodies with blood stains near some vehicles.

Army personnel arrived at the scene of the massacre (Photo: Special)

In addition to attacking Conrado Mendoza, according to preliminary information, the armed group would also have launched projectiles against people who were in the streets and even in his casas.

The facade of the City Hall received several shots from firearms (Photo: Twitter/@xevtfm)

State police forces and the Ministerial Police went out in convoy to the site, however, they also Blockades were reported by carriers in Poliutla, Guerrero, an area that is approximately 15 minutes from the place where the attacks were recorded. Similarly, after the armed attack a video began to circulate where suspected members of Los Tequilaros.

The father of the PRD mayor, who was identified as Juan Mendoza, a former mayor, also died in the attack. Local media reported that after the attack he would have stopped 20 to 25 people injured according to witnesses in the area.

It should be remembered that authorities had claimed that the group known as Los Tequileros no longer operatedHowever, the recordings that circulated on Twitter and Facebook would mark the return of said criminal group.

Reports were also generated indicating that the mayor’s house had also been attacked. Some residents decided to shelter in their homes. for the fear derived from the violent acts in the entity.

In addition to the blocks also a vehicle was burned on the Iguala-Altamirano highway.

It should be remembered that on the afternoon of last Monday, October 3, a shooting in Colima on Constitution Avenue, Lomas de Circunvalación neighborhood. The events occurred at approximately 2:40 and at the place arrived members of the National Guard (GN)who together with state police implemented an operation in the zone.

According to some witness statements, the victims were being transported in a black sedan-type vehicle when they were intercepted by two people on a motorcycle, who fired several times against the vehicle.

According to witnesses, both the injured and the assailants fled the scene. At first, when the victims tried to escape, the criminals tried to catch up with them but were unsuccessful.

KEEP READING:

Journalist Jorge Luis Chew Cervantes was found alive, missing after coverage in Guerrero

“El Gavilán”, former leader of the “Knights Templar” and member of the CJNG, was released thanks to a judge

He was saved by a miracle: a man managed to survive after a huge rock fell on his car due to a landslide in Guerrero