They leaked a table with the salaries of the DTs of the Premier League: what place does Marcelo Bielsa occupy

Marcelo Bielsa is seventh among those who earn the most in the Premier League (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

The Premier League It is one of the main European leagues and in the last decade it exploded in notoriety with the hiring of several of the best soccer players in the world who, when paid in pounds sterling, have salaries that are among the best in the Old World. The same goes for coaches and SunSport revealed a table with the details of how much managers earn in English football this season. Among them is the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa Who is in the top ten?

The English league achieved significant solvency and that allowed its clubs to make strong contracts in recent years and most of the protagonists want to play or manage in said competition, in which their teams played the finals of two of the last three Champions League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2018/2019) and Chelsea vs. Man City (2020/2021). Their champions on each occasion (Liverpool and Chelsea) also won the Club World Cup.

While in the table of how much strategists earn, none of the top three are English. At the top is Pep Guardiolawho won 10 titles at Manchester City, charges $25.6 million (£19 million). The Ciudadanos team leads the current Premier League and second is Liverpool, whose strategist also occupies that place, since Jürgen Klopp cobra $21.6 million (£16 million). The podium is completed by Antonio Conte, the Tottenham coach who replaced Nuno Espírito Santo at the halfway point of the championship and earns around USD 20.2 (15 million pounds sterling).

Antonio Conte, the third in the table, and Pep Guardiola, the best paid (REUTERS / Russell Cheyne)

One of the 20 coaches is Argentine and it is about Marcelo Bielsa, who arrived at Leeds United in 2018 and secured promotion to the Premier League in what was his most notable achievement. Beyond his bad present in which he is 15th with 23 points, four more than Watford, the first that is losing the category today, Loco is part of the top ten of the best paid coaches, despite the fact that he continues in the club is an unknown.

Rosario receives USD 10.8 million (8 million pounds sterling) and ties his position with the technical director of Manchester United, the German Ralph Rangnick. Behind both stands another German, Thomas Tuchel, the manager who led Chelsea to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup. The Teutonic Cobra $9.4 million (7 million pounds sterling).

The analysis broadcast by the English media was due to the recent renewal of Spanish Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and that in the current financial year he receives $11.2 million (8.3 million pounds sterling)the same remuneration as his predecessor, the French Arsene Wenger.

Three former players who shone in their time are ranked from tenth place onwards. English Frank Lampard (Everton) completed the top ten and wins some $6.7 million (£5 million)same remuneration as his former partner in the English team Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa). In the 14th position is the French Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace)with USD 5.4 million (4 million pounds sterling).

At the bottom of the table, the English Dean Smith and the dane Thomas Frankcoaches of Norwich y Brentford -promoted this season- respectively, have the lowest salaries with a charge of USD two million (1.5 million pounds sterling).

Ranking with the salaries of the DTs of the Premier League (in pounds sterling):

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 19 million

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): 16 millones.

Antonio Conte (Tottenham): 15 million.

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester): 10 million.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): 8.3 million.

Ralf Rangnick (Manchester United): 8 millones,

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United): 8 million.

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea): 7 million.

Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton): 6 millones.

Frank Lampard (Everton): 5 million.

David Moyes (West Ham): 5 millones.

Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa): 5 millones.

Roy Hodgson (Watford): 4.5 million.

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace): 4 millones.

Sean Dyche (Burnley): 3.5 million.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle): 3 millones.

Bruno Lage (Wolverhampton): 2.5 million.

Graham Potter (Brighton): 2 million.

Dean Smith (Norwich): 1.5 millón.

Thomas Frank (Brentford): 1.5 millón.

KEEP READING:

Tevez published a video in which he denied having been in the middle of a shooting in Fuerte Apache: “I try to protect my neighborhood”

The Napoli coach explained why Maradona would support them in the clash with Barcelona

Emiliano Sala suffered “serious poisoning” before the plane crashed: the revelations in the new trial for the soccer player’s death