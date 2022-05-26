They leaked new audio of Checo Pérez asking Verstappen to return the favor in Spain

They revealed new audio of Checo Pérez with his engineer for favoring Verstappen

Despite not getting the victory, Sergio Pérez He was the great cheerleader Spanish Grand Prix in Catalunya, as he had a vibrant start, finished three positions above his qualifying place, gave a great overtaking on George Russell and on top of that he helped again Max Verstappen to achieve a new victory in his record.

This last situation was the one that generated all kinds of reactions in Mexico and around the world, since he had to give up the lead of the race on the instructions of the team since, in the words of Christian Horner“was in a different strategy.”

This situation was interpreted in different ways in the formula 1with the general feeling of having opted for Verstappen as Red Bull’s favorite driver to fight for the championship, something that was also driven by the final statements of Czech Pérez with his engineer: “Happy for the team, but we have to talk later”.

Days after the words of the man from Guadalajara went around the world, revealed a new fragment of the radio communication he had with Hugh Bird during the race, where he again showed his dissatisfaction with the treatment received around Max Verstappen.

Checo Pérez is in his second season with Red Bull Racing and seeks to fight for the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Through a video broadcast by the specialized channel of F1 Unfiltered on Youtube, where he illustrated all the communication of Czech con Bird During the race, a new claim could be seen that had not been heard during the live broadcast, since it demanded that Verstappen will return the favor to overtake Russell between laps 25 and 28.

“Get Max out of the way for me so I can overtake (Russell) fast,” was the first line of Czech that was already known, and then continue: “Why don’t you let me pass? I have better tires, I can go faster. (…) We are going to compromise our career”.

“Let’s go Team! Let me pass! I helped Max before, man. Let’s go!” Pérez told Bird, who replied: “Yes, we know Checo.”

Hugh Bird and Checo Pérez took on their roles as Red Bull race director and driver at the same time, in 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

It was from lap 25 when Czech Pérezwith better tire condition, approached Max Verstappen in pursuit of George Russell, who had already waged an intense fight, marked by the Dutchman’s failures with the DRS.

Sergio’s claim revolves around a return of favors by Red Bull y Max VerstappenWell, previously between laps 10 and 11, the Mexican let him pass for the first time so that he could overtake Russell as soon as possible due to his pace and strategy, something that finally could not happen on the track.

This was part of the plan Red Bull Racing to give Max the chance not to run away so much Charles Leclercwho with the victory on his way ended up retiring on lap 27 due to power issuesso the panorama of victory was opened for the single-seaters of Czech and Max.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish GP, followed by Sergio Pérez and George Russell (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Pérez’s anger at this point in the race did not escalate further because the team from Verstappen decided to make another pit stopso his path was clear to cook the pass on Russell, just as he predicted on the radio.

It was at this point that Leclerc’s abandonment and took over as race leaderso he excited his fans with a possible victory at the Barcelona circuit.

Verstappen’s brutal pace and good strategy ended up snatching the victory from him on lap 48, at which point the controversial instruction was given to let him pass “because they were not in similar strategies.”

