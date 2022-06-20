They leaked possible alternate jersey of the Tri for Qatar 2022

The Mexican National Team is getting closer to debuting in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

The Mexican team is just over five months away from starting its participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and among the expectations that exist in the Mexican fans is how the official uniform of Tri. Recently, on social networks, an image circulated that revealed the details that the shirt would have of the Mexican team.

Raúl Orvañanos, a sports commentator, took up the image and shared it with his fans on Instagram, the probable uniform that the team would wear. Gerardo Tata Martino in Qatar. He accompanied the publication with a brief description of the impression that the jersey generated on him, because among the novelties it has is that would not have references to green, white and redso argued the former footballer:

“IT IS MAJESTIC! A spectacular design of what could be a variant of the Mexican team’s jersey for the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been leaked on networks.

The Mexican National Team has already finished its tour of friendly matches in the United States (Photo: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

The shirt is composed entirely of the color black With golden details, the design of the set would imitate the figures of the pre-Hispanic pyramids of ancient Mexico, and the most important thing about the shirt is that it would already carry the new official image of the National Team.

The shield is printed and is located on the right side, this element would be the only one that would have two stripes with green and red color and the phrase “Mexico”. Finally, the brand that would market the official shirt of the Tricolor heading to this year’s World Cup would be Adidas Well, in the image that circulated, you can see his logo is stamped on the left side of the shirt.

It should be remembered that It would not be the first time that the probable uniform of the national team has circulated on the internet for this World Cup edition, as two other possible options for the home and away kits for the matches at Qatar 2022 were leaked.

They leaked the new Mexico jersey for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@UniformsSelec1)

It was at the end of March 2022 when there was already talk of what would the image of the Aztec team look like for Qatar 2022; On that occasion, an image of Diego Lainez, who was already wearing the new uniform. In the image it could be seen that the local jersey would resume the previous World Cup versions as it stood out for using colors of the Mexican flag.

The image that was leaked on social networks showed that the shirt will be entirely green with red stripes on the sides; besides that it will combine a white shorts y red socks. At the time, fans of Tri They assured that this would be the official uniform of the team because the Real Betis striker wore it. However, it has not been confirmed that she is the official shirt.

They filter the alternate uniform of the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022 and this is what the alternate shirt would look like for the World Cup (Photo: Instagram/@raulorvananos)

Later, a second image circulated that attracted attention and was outlined as possible uniform of the Mexican National Team. On Twitter, various users viralized the image in which a white jersey was seen, which would be the away shirt for the matches of the Tri.

The highlight of that uniform is that the blanco It is a shade closer to beige, in addition to having a particular print on the entire shirt that gives the snake skin feel. It also has a round neck, which is covered with a dark red stripe, almost close to the color vino.

So far, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has not shared any position regarding the leaks, nor has it given a date when the official team uniform will be presented for Qatar 2022.

