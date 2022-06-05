They leaked the new Club América jersey for the 2022-2023 season with radical changes

They filtered the new Club América shirts for the 2022-2023 season (Photo: Twitter/@anuar_1916/@odiamemas1916)

Due to changes in the calendar for the Qatar World Cupthe competitions around the world will start earlier than planned, so the revelations of the new uniforms have come forward and with them the leaks from different social media accounts.

The last to come to light were those of the America cluban institution that has not yet made the official presentation of its new kit, but through Twitter the images of the new jersey for the 2022-2023 seasonwith all the requirements to consider that it is a true leak.

Through the team’s specialized account @Anuar_1916it was announced how the team’s home jersey will be, with notable changes in tone, shield and details on the neck and sleevesso now the cream color will predominate again.

America’s new home jersey for the 2022-2023 season (photo: Twitter/@anuar_1916)

Is home jersey It also has a distinctive seal on the neck, as it has a couple of buttons that go down the chest to give the uniform a more elegant touch, as it is combined with pastel colors and all the sponsors in a uniform color.

On the other hand, the away jersey will also have notable changes, which could even be considered radical for some fans, since they will combine navy blue with black, with an electric design insideneck in cut type “v” and the shield in blue.

Club América’s new away jersey for the 2022-2023 season (photo: Twitter/@odiamemas1916)

It should be noted that this away shirt, in addition to having a daring design with some kind of rips in blue and black, also features the navy shieldsomething unusual in visiting horseback riding for America.

Usually the Coapa team uses the blue shield for the crazy shirt, while the yellow shield is reserved for the away jerseywith the apparent goal of generating a contrast in colors, so this new shirt caught the attention of retailers and collectors.

One of the highlights that most interests the fans is the unification of colors in the sponsorssince in this way it looks a little “cleaner” from a distance, since it does not have all kinds of tones in AT&T y Home Depotthe latter of great controversy due to its particular orange color.

The last five Club América home jerseys (Photos: ameshop.com.mx)

With this new design, which complies with the insole models that Nike has implemented in different teams around the world, the return of the plain color to the t-shirt can be confirmedbecause in the last five years different styles of “peaks” had been used on the chest.

Inspired by t-shirts from the 80s and 90s, the America accepted the designs that its sponsor brand implemented in the last five years, because since the controversial centenary shirt, in the 2016-2017 season, the blue-cream box had not had a plain shirt.

In the last five local editions, all had important details in red, so it is expected to notice an important difference during the presentation of the uniformas well as in live matches, because the new design will not have a single red detail on the front or sideboth in the home version and the away version.

