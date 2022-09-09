They leaked the WhatsApp message that Cristiano Ronaldo would have sent to the Napoli coach in the middle of the negotiations

The Portuguese started again in the clash against Real Sociedad for the UEFA Europa League (Photo: Reuters)

The rumors that linked Cristiano Ronaldo with the Napoli They represented one of the Portuguese’s drowning slaps in pursuit of getting a club that disputes the Champions League. The negotiations did not come to fruition and the Portuguese stayed in the Manchester United despite the difficulties with the coach Erik ten Hag and the fact of not having made the preseason.

CR7 he was associated with at least a dozen teams throughout the transfer window, but with no suitor he managed to advance: the pain of the five-time Ballon d’Or was the possibility of not competing for the Orejona after more than ten years and, unfortunately for him, this season will be like that. The only time Cristiano played in the second-rank tournament in Europe was in 2002, during his first year in the Sporting Lisboa squad, and scored a goal in 118 minutes played.

In the last weeks of the transfer campaign there was talk of this plan by Jorge Mendes to take Ronaldo to Napoli, a movement that had the Italian club, his client and Manchester United as actors. The plans of the powerful Lusitanian agent included that los Red Devils made an offer for Victor Osimhen of 100 million euros, including Cristiano’s file in the transaction.

The idea worried all the parties involved and in the end it did not materialize: the English paid that amount to Ajax for Antony and Ronaldo did not find anyone more willing to take charge of his contract that oscillates 30 million euros per year. In Italy they would have offered it to Milan, Inter and also Juventus, but the most accessible route seemed to be the Neapolitan one.

CR7 faced Napoli on several occasions, mainly during his time at Juventus (Photo: Reuters)

Just about this hypothesis, Cristiano Giuntoli, sports director of Napoli, expressed himself shortly before his debut in the Champions League against Liverpool: “We never really talk about Ronaldo. We are happy with what we have, we have confidence and a competitive team”. Minutes before the match between Azzurri y Reds, Alessandro Alciatocorrespondent for Prime Videoreferred to an exchange of messages on Whatsapp between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luciano Spalletti happened in the last hours of the transfer market.

The Portuguese would have written to the Napoli coach: “Do you want to train me? Are you ready?”. And the coach would have replied: “Yes, I am ready. If you come, I am very happy to train you.”. Spalletti himself, in an interview with Amazon Prime Video a few hours before the game, he had focused on rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo was close to his team. “Could it be ours? There was never a serious negotiation for me. I dreamed at times. Because seeing him play alongside Osimhen would have been wonderful”, explained the technician.

